New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has assured Aaron Judge that the team has enough money to satisfy him. On top of that, he says they have the ability to sign others in the off-season as well.

The market for Aaron Judge has started to get hot. New York has already made him an offer of eight years for $300 million. This came almost a week after he took a trip to visit with the San Francisco Giants.

"Steinbrenner has assured [Judge] that the Yankees have enough money in the budget to satify both his contract and still do more this Winter." Said Yankees' reporter Bryan Hoch

The Front office is doing its best to make sure they re-sign Aaron Judge. It's been rumored that the superstar outfielder is torn between San Francisco and New York. It's basically a coin flip as to where he signs.

New York Yankees fans are hoping that what Hal Steinbrenner says is true. They can't afford to lose Judge, and they can't afford to roll out the same team as they did last year.

"Unfortunately what Steinbrenner says and what he actually does are way apart," one fan explained.

"I will hold him to that. As Judge should too," said another fan.

New York Yankees fans are holding Steinbrenner to his word. If he doesn't re-sign Aaron Judge and one other solid free agent, the fan base is going to riot. It won't be a fun season in the Bronx if they can't re-sign him.

Some fans are asking the team to show Judge that they can sign other free agents. They don't want him to just take the team's word for it. Some fans have mentioned going out and getting a top shortstop on the market like Carlos Correa.

The New York Yankees want Aaron Judge to "be a Yankee for life"

It's no secret how highly Hal Steinbrenner thinks of Aaron Judge. He's stated his importance to the team as well as being the leader of the team. He's even told Judge that he wants him to "be a Yankee for life."

Judge has put himself in the best position to figure out where he wants to wind down his career. He'll ultimately do what's best for himself and his family.

New York is hopeful that their offer, on top of Judge's familiarity with the city, will be enough. We'll just have to wait to see how this plays out.

