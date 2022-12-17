Nobody has meant more to the New York Yankees over the last couple of years than Aaron Judge has, especially after last season. It's partly the reason why they had no problem giving the reigning American League MVP a nine-year, $360 million deal. Everyone is enamored by his presence, from his teammates to the front office to the fans he socializes with.

You wouldn't be hard-pressed to find someone wondering if the team will make him the team's captain. They haven't had one since 2014, when Derek Jeter was still on the squad. Since Jeter's retirement, nobody has had the honor to wear the "C" as a Yankee.

So, who gets to name the team's captain, you may ask? Team owner: Hal Steinbrenner. He said that being named captain wasn't among the topics discussed during contract negotiations. He did say, however, that it would be a topic of future conversation.

New York Yankees fans are ready for Steinbrenner to name Judge as the team;s captain. Not only is he one of the best in the game right now, but he's also the perfect embodiment of being the team's captain.

"He deserves it tbh" one fan tweeted.

"Give it to us!" tweeted another fan.

Fans are speaking it into existence. He's a perfect role model, and they can't think of a better time to do it. He's coming fresh off a new contract where he'll be roaming the outfield in the Bronx for the next nine years.

Not only is he coming off of a fresh new contract, but he's also coming off the best season of his career. He's not just the best offensively on his team, he's the best offensively across the entire league.

The New York Yankees are ready to get the season going

Carlos Rodon pitches for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The New York Yankees' front office wasn't lying when it told Judge it had enough money to do his deal and bring in another star in free agency. The Yankees just signed left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million deal. He will immediately bolster their starting rotation.

Given that they have re-signed their superstar and added one of the best left-handed pitchers in the league, the team is ready to get going. They'll look to dominate the American League East.

As spring training gets closer, we'll have to wait to see if Hal Steinbrenner makes Judge the captain of the Yankees.

