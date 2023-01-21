The New York Yankees have a dedicated and passionate fanbase. Every new piece of information over the offseason is disected and overanalyzed. With spring training less than a month away, the final 40-man roster is starting to take shape.

The Bronx Bombers have not won a title since defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009. If the Yanks don't win a championship next year, it will be the second longest stretch without a title since they won their first in 1923. After investing heavily in the offseason, there is a lot of pressure on this group of players to deliver.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks It's looking like this could be the Yankees Opening Day lineup It's looking like this could be the Yankees Opening Day lineup https://t.co/93tyKi6TRF

The Talkin' Yanks account recently Tweeted a projected opening day lineup for the club. MLB fans took to the comments section to dissect the 2023 Yankees lineup that hopes to break the organization's 14 year World Series drought.

justin @RelzLife @TalkinYanks NO HICKS NO DONALDSON NO IKF ITS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE @TalkinYanks NO HICKS NO DONALDSON NO IKF ITS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

The majority of fans are pumped about the upcoming season. Re-signing Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo went a long way to appease the fanbase during the offseason. Several exciting young prospects like Oswaldo Cabrera, Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza will also get a chance on the big stage in 2023.

Addison @YankeeWRLD @TalkinYanks People saying this lineup is bad are psychotic @TalkinYanks People saying this lineup is bad are psychotic

NYY Prospect Enjoyer @RebabkkeyO @waveygoliveee @TalkinYanks Assuming everyone is healthy, no hicks starts, no ikf starts, no donaldson starts, full yrs of bader, waldo, peraza. Most likely volpe by like july and possibly other prospects like pereira and wells could be up @waveygoliveee @TalkinYanks Assuming everyone is healthy, no hicks starts, no ikf starts, no donaldson starts, full yrs of bader, waldo, peraza. Most likely volpe by like july and possibly other prospects like pereira and wells could be up

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ @TalkinYanks This is a very good lineup @TalkinYanks This is a very good lineup

Furthermore, numerous big-name stars such as Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and Harrison Bader should be healthy for the upcoming season.

The New York Yankees have retained the core of their team from 2022

Harrison Bader celebrates scoring with Giancarlo Stanton against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium

Yankees fans are demanding, and while some see excellence in this lineup, others remain unimpressed and were critical of the additions (or the lack of them) entering 2023.

Rob 🇺🇸 @rmny1976

B. Still not good enough to beat Houston @TalkinYanks A. They are not sitting Donaldson he’s making 25M. Cashman and Boone have said it all offseason JD is the primary 3B.B. Still not good enough to beat Houston @TalkinYanks A. They are not sitting Donaldson he’s making 25M. Cashman and Boone have said it all offseason JD is the primary 3B. B. Still not good enough to beat Houston

DrunkAngryYankeesFan @TheDrunkNYYFan @TalkinYanks Oh, the exact same lineup that couldn’t produce in the playoffs? Sick. @TalkinYanks Oh, the exact same lineup that couldn’t produce in the playoffs? Sick.

During the offseason, the organization focused more on retaining their top stars than adding new pieces. Brian Cashman's priority was re-signing 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge, which he did successfully.

The core of the team remains intact and several players have re-signed or agreed to new deals. Instead of revamping the entire lineup in 2023, the club will rely on a combination of experienced veterans and up-and-coming prospects.

After a disappointing finish last season, where they lost out to the Houston Astros in the ALCS, fans may have expected wholesale changes. Instead, the Yankees will rely on the core that won them 99 games last season and won the AL East. They hope that 2023 will be the year that they can finally break their longstanding World Series drought.

