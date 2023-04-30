The New York Yankees offense has stalled since Giancarlo Stanton entered the IL. They've scored just six runs in the series so far in Texas, as they were shutout 2-0 on Saturday. The loss drops them to 15-13.
Nathan Eovaldi was magnificent on the mound for Texas. He threw a complete game shutout, giving up just three hits and striking out eight batters. Even with the Yankees' offense in a bit of a slump, that is impressive.
The Bronx Bombers are a pretty different team without Stanton and Aaron Judge. Judge was not in the lineup on Saturday as he's dealing with a mild hip issue. He hasn't been named to the IL, but that could very well happen.
Either way, the Yankees can't keep this up. Other guys need to step up in place of their injured players. They can't rely on these two studs to be the only producers at the plate.
"Tough to watch. 1 Yankee reached second base, lineup held to three hits and no runs?" one fan tweeted.
"No offense again? I'm shocked!" another fan tweeted.
New York Yankees fans complain that these games are getting tough to watch. It looks like they're going through the motions on the field now.
Fans are starting to panic. They can't afford to slump with the way the Tampa Bay Rays are rolling. They may dig themselves into a hole they can't climb out of.
New York Yankees need to figure it out before they travel to Tampa Bay
The New York Yankees have four games to get their act together before they head to Tampa to take on the Rays. All eyes will be on this series as it will truly test the Bronx Bombers.
Going into Sunday, the Yankees sit eight games behind Tampa. They have an opportunity to close the gap if they can steal some games in the series. That's easier said than done, though. The Rays nearly look unbeatable at the moment.
Tampa Bay was no-hit on Saturday until the seventh inning but beat the Chicago White Sox 12-3. Not only will New York's hitting have to be on point, but so will all of their pitchers. It seems the Rays can turn it on at the plate whenever they feel like it.
It may be an ugly series for them if the Yankees don't get out of this slump.