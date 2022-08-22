New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was once granted pardon by the Miami-Dade circuit court over 13 lawsuits filed by ex-brother-in-law

New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez’ baseball journey has been a roller-coaster ride. A few years ago, Rodriguez got involved in legal issues related to a business deal with his ex-brother-in-law. A Miami-Dade circuit court judge dismissed 13 lawsuits against him in November 2015.

According to Christian Red of the "New York Daily News," Rodriguez was being sued for $100 million by Constantine Scurtis, the younger brother of Rodriguez's ex-wife, after the Yankees legend reportedly used the pair's joint real estate enterprise to conduct insurance and mortgage fraud.

Scurtis brought 13 cases against Rodriguez in 2015. They had nothing to do with Scurtis' primary 2014 complaint, but they were connected to the real estate endeavor.

In the Rodriguez suit, Scurtis’ attorney, Katherine Eskovitz, wrote:

“His co-conspirators engaged in a pattern of racketeering and embezzlement as part of a real-estate deal in Florida.”

Scurtis also asserted that he did not know of the alleged insurance fraud nor that Rodriguez had resolved a related lawsuit.

The complaint also stated that Rodriguez "violated his fiduciary duties against Scurtis at least 24 times" by disposing of the real estate they held without his consent.

A-Rod, however, refuted the charges and asserted that Scurtis had embezzled an estimated $1.4 million from their joint fund.

Rodriguez was accused of fraud, civil conspiracy, violation of contract, breach of fiduciary responsibility, unjust enrichment, and tortious interference amongst others.

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis’ tumultuous marriage

Alex Rodriguez met Scurtis in the late 1990s, and the couple dated for several years. They married in 2002. Scurtis filed for divorce in 2008 citing “emotional abandonment” and “marital misconduct” in the court documents.

Alex Rodriguez with ex-wife Scurtis at the U.S. Open Day 6

Rodriguez was also accused of having an affair with pop star Madonna at the time. Madonna denied the rumors.

A-Rod and Scurtis are now on good terms. The duo shares two daughters, Natasha and Ella. Rodriguez shared a photo on Instagram with ex-wife Scurtis, their daughters, and Scurtis’ husband Angel Nicolas.

The co-parents attended the Miami Heat’s hometown basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers on May 10. Rodriguez shared a courtside picture on social media.

Alex Rodriguez was a legendary baseball star and is considered one of the greatest players of all time. He played 22 seasons in the MLB.

In addition, he was a 14-time All-Star, earning two Gold Glove Awards, 10 Silver Slugger Awards, and three American League Most Valuable Player Awards. Rodriguez also holds the record for most grand slams in a single career at 25.

Rodriguez is now part owner of the National Basketball Association’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt