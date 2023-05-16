No great surprise, but Toronto Blue Jays fans let New York Yankees super slugger Aaron Judge have it when he stepped to the plate for his first at-bat Tuesday.

Judge is taking a lot of heat for his side-eye looks into the New York Yankees dugout during at-bats on his two-homer night against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The boos rain down as Aaron Judge steps in for his first at-bat The boos rain down as Aaron Judge steps in for his first at-bat https://t.co/FIskNdeS9m

Aaron Judge hit two home runs to power his team to a 7-4 victory on Monday. The first of those came against Blue Jays' starter Alek Manoah, the second against reliever Jay Jackson.

Toronto broadcasters Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez noticed Judge looking to the side towards the Yankees' dugout before his homer off Jackson. Martinez called the glances "really, really unusual" just before Judge smacked a 462-foot blast on a 3-2 count.

New Yorkers vehemently mocked the vociferous display of angst that fans of the Toronto Blue Jays welcomed the defending American League MVP with on Tuesday.

Timothy Alt @TimBuccc2 @TalkinBaseball_ USA should remove all sports from Canada, they don’t deserve our level of entertainment they are beneath us. @TalkinBaseball_ USA should remove all sports from Canada, they don’t deserve our level of entertainment they are beneath us.

Brian @Bmore_Sports8 @TalkinBaseball_ Blue Jays by far the whiniest fanbase/franchise in sports @TalkinBaseball_ Blue Jays by far the whiniest fanbase/franchise in sports

g @BronxieRBW @TalkinBaseball_ Lmao the blue jays are the most pathetic organization of all time @TalkinBaseball_ Lmao the blue jays are the most pathetic organization of all time

Aaron Judge defended his side-eye glances to reporters on Monday. He said that he had warned teammates against "chirping" at the home plate umpire after manager Aaron Boone had been ejected while the Yankees were leading 6-0.

Very few in the Toronto Blue Jays organization are buying Judge's testimony. Frankly, Yankees fans don't seem to care.

SotoPlsWinMVP @sotoplshomer @TalkinBaseball_ Jays fans when they realize throwing hanging breaking balls to an MVP doesn’t work 🤯🤯🤯 @TalkinBaseball_ Jays fans when they realize throwing hanging breaking balls to an MVP doesn’t work 🤯🤯🤯

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters on Tuesday that he has asked MLB to look into whether Aaron Judge may have been cheating during his eighth inning home run.

Schneider said he asked the league to examine why New York base coaches were positioned so far out of their designated boxes along the first and third base paths. The thought is that the coaches were near enough to the first and third basemen to hear the PitchCom system and then relay the pitch information to Judge.

Lest we forget that the Blue Jays currently count outfielder George Springer as a member of the team. The same George Springer that was a member of the trash can-banging Houston Astros team that won the 2017 World Series. It's a World Series that has an asterisk next to it in the minds of many after the cheating hijinx the Astros were engaged in that postseason.

Aaron Judge grounded out after Toronto Blue Jays "welcome" him Tuesday night

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates a solo home run.

After receiving the boos, Judge grounded out to Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette.

