New York Yankees non-tender candidates: 5 players who could be cut ft. former All-Star

The offseason is just days away, and teams like the New York Yankees have some decisions to make. They have to focus on arbitration-eligible players and determine what to do with their contracts.

Teams can decline to tender contracts of players not on their 40-man roster. After that, anybody who has been non-tendered is sent directly to free agency without having to clear waivers. However, time is running out to make these decisions. The deadline to non-tender a player is Friday, November 17.

Below is a list of the top Yankees players who could be non-tendered over the next few weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 New York Yankees non-tender candidates

#1, Jimmy Cordero

Jimmy Cordero is a relief pitcher for the New York Yankees, but he missed half of the 2023 season. In July, he was suspended for violating the MLB domestic violence policy.

During the season, he made 31 appearances, compiling a 3.86 ERA on 32.2 innings of work and his projected salary for the 2024 season is $900,000.

#2, Albert Abreu

Albert Abreu is another relief pitcher who could be non-tendered in the offseason. He appeared in 45 games for the Bronx Bombers this season, compiling a 4.73 ERA on 59 innings of work.

While the righty throws hard, he has been less than impressive in the big leagues. His projected salary for the 2024 season is $900,000.

#3, Kyle Higashioka

The first of two New York Yankees catchers on this list. For seven seasons, he has served as either a starter or backup and is Gerrit Cole's personal catcher. However, with the emergence of Austin Wells, Higashioka's time could be up.

He appeared in 92 games, slashing .236/.274/.413 with 10 home runs, tying a career high. His projected salary for 2024 is $2,300,000.

Expand Tweet

#4, Domingo German

The 2023 season was a rollercoaster for Domingo German. He was among the few New York Yankees starting pitchers who avoided injury. He pitched a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics in June, but his season quickly went downhill.

German was placed on MLB's restricted list after a drunken outburst in the clubhouse where he smashed a TV and flipped a couch. His projected salary for 2024 is $4,400,000.

Expand Tweet

#5, Jose Trevino

Jose Trevino is a surprise candidate to be non-tendered. He was an All-Star during the 2022 season, while also winning a Gold Glove, Platinum Glove, and Fielder Bible award during that season as well.

However, he appeared in just 55 games during the 2023 season due to injuries. If the front office believes he is fully healthy, he could be on the move, and the New York Yankees might then stick with Higashioka.