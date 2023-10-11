There a very few sports teams as well known globally than the New York Yankees. The most successful franchise in MLB history has proven time and time again why the iconic club has a current valuation of $7,100,000,000. That being said, after years of disappointment, the team may have lost some of its luster.

After missing the postseason after a dreadful 2023 campaign, New York Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner has suggested that the club may undergo a number of changes this offseason.

"Changes are coming to the @yankees, says Hal Steinbrenner" - @soshnick

The subtle announcement that changes will happen for the Yankees this offseason came after three days of meetings between high-profile executives within the organization. Although Steinbrenner was not specific about what changes would be made, he said that the meetings discussed a wide variety of topics from the weight room and dugout culture to player health and professional scouting.

Steinbrenner's lack of specificity about what will be different next year jas some fans worried. Others have simply said that his words, "We're going to be making some changes," were more of the same old story.

"Why would anyone trust what this man has to say. Particularly this season where no changes were made and he wondered why fans were upset. He’s clown and so is cashman. And wonder why fans boo them" - @joestheticss

Steinbrenner's lack of clarity surrounding the changes that the New York Yankees will make has led to widespread speculation among fans and experts alike. Some have suggested that the job security of General Manager Brian Cashman could be under review, whereas others have simply mentioned that getting healthy is all that the team needs.

The New York Yankees may have a complete roster overhaul this offseason

It is quite clear that the New York Yankees underachieved during the 2023 campaign. Now, the Bronx Bombers will enter a pivotal offseason, with General Manager Brian Cashman needing to address several issues when it comes to the club's roster construction.

One of the major questions that Cashman will need to address is the team's pitching rotation. Although the team is committed to the likes of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, they have several pending free-agent pitchers, including Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

Not to mention Domingo German, who was away from the team for the end of the year while he addressed his alcohol addiction issues. It remains to be seen where he stands with the club, however, his health and well-being is the main priority for both the Yankees and the pitcher himself.