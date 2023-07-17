New York Yankees Trade Rumors: Struggling giants tipped to be busy at trade deadline in pursuit of multiple upgrades, including catcher

The New York Yankees face an uphill battle in the second half of the 2023 season if they are to reach the playoffs. However, Aaron Boone's team is expected to make quite a splash before the Aug.1 trade deadline.

According to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, the Yankees are primarily seeking a corner outfielder. Additionally, New York wants to upgrade its catching, starting rotation and back end of the bullpen in the next couple of weeks.

"It has been well documented that the Yankees are seeking corner outfield help by the Trade Deadline, but according to sources, New York is also seeking to upgrade its catching, starting rotation and back end of the bullpen in the next two weeks."

The Yankees have stuck with Jose Trevino as their premier catcher this season. Although the 33-year-old has been effective as the team's backstop, he hasn't been at his best with the bat.

Trevino has played 419.1 innings and racked up 402 putouts while committing only three errors. However, he has recorded a mere 33 hits and four home runs in 154 at-bats with a .214 batting average.

Meanwhile, second-choice Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka has managed 33 hits and five home runs in 144 at-bats with a .229 batting average.

It appears that the Yankees want an upgrade on Trevino and Higashioka. The team is also expected to lure a couple of high-quality pitchers and an outfielder before the trade deadline.

Can the New York Yankees make the playoffs?

The New York Yankees are currently fourth in the AL East with a 50-44 record. Aaron Boone's team is 10 games behind divisional leaders Tampa Bay Rays and still in with a chance for a playoff berth.

The players that New York signs before the trade deadline are expected to give the team a push in the business end of the campaign. While there's still a long way to go in the second half of the MLB season, the Yankees will need to get their act right quickly to remain in the playoff hunt.

Moreover, New York's top players, including Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo, will need to step up for the remainder of the regular season to put pressure on the teams above them for a playoff spot.

