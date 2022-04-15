New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 16th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The New York Yankees continue their series in Camden Yards as they prepare for their second matchup of the season against the Baltimore Orioles. After splitting a four-game series to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Yanks hope to get things back on track and climb to sole possession of the AL East. The Orioles hope to rebound off of a series loss against the Milwaukee Brewers.
New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Injury Report
New York Yankees
A big part of the Yankees' success has been that the roster is nearly at full capacity. Despite the absence of lefty reliever Zach Britton for an extended period of time, the Yankees have still been able to sport a solid bullpen staff.
The injury report is below:
Baltimore Orioles
Unfortunately for the Orioles, even curing the great Cal Ripken of his old age and putting him at shortstop wouldn't do much to salvage this roster. The list of Orioles injuries is below:
New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Predicted Batting Orders
New York Yankees Predicted Batting Order
Manager Aaron Boone has done a great job implementing the newest members of the New York Yankees into the lineup. He hopes that Giancarlo Stanton can continue to make solid contact for the Bronx Bombers. Stanton holds the record for the highest exit velocity this season. Here is their predicted lineup:
- Josh Donaldson, 3B
- Joey Gallo, DH
- Aaron Judge, CF
- Giancarlo Stanton, RF
- DJ LeMahieu, 2B
- Aaron Hicks, LF
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS
- Marwin Gonzalez, 1B
- Ben Higashioka, C
Baltimore Orioles Predicted Batting Order
The Orioles have been unable to leverage the offensive stars that returned to the lineup this year. Manager Brandon Hyde's only bright spot is right fielder Anthony Santander who owns a 1.276 OPS in the young campaign. Here is their lineup:
- Cedric Mullins, CF
- Ryan Mountcastle, DH
- Anthony Santander, RF
- Trey Mancini, 1B
- Austin Hays, LF
- Ramon Urias, 2B
- Chris Owings, SS
- Kelvin Gutierrez, 3B
- Robinson Chirinos, C
Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Predicted Starting Rotations
New York Yankees
Jameson Taillon will take the hill for the Yankees on Saturday. After rehabbing from a season-ending injury, Taillon returned to lose his first start of 2022. He'll hope to enter the win column this time in Baltimore. Here is the Yankees pitching rotation:
- Gerrit Cole
- Nestor Cortes
- Jameson Taillon
- Jordan Montgomery
- Luis Severino
Baltimore Orioles
The O's will counter with Tyler Wells to try and quell the Yankees' bats. Wells is also 0-1 on the season after getting pulled in the second inning in a matchup against the AL East champs Tampa Bay Rays. Here are the rest:
- John Means
- Spenser Watkins
- Tyler Wells
- Bruce Zimmerman
- Jordan Lyles