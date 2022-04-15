New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 16th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The New York Yankees continue their series in Camden Yards as they prepare for their second matchup of the season against the Baltimore Orioles. After splitting a four-game series to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Yanks hope to get things back on track and climb to sole possession of the AL East. The Orioles hope to rebound off of a series loss against the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Injury Report

New York Yankees

A big part of the Yankees' success has been that the roster is nearly at full capacity. Despite the absence of lefty reliever Zach Britton for an extended period of time, the Yankees have still been able to sport a solid bullpen staff.

The injury report is below:

Player Status Reason Ben Rortvedt 10-Day IL Oblique Zach Britton 60-Day IL Elbow

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Baltimore Orioles

Unfortunately for the Orioles, even curing the great Cal Ripken of his old age and putting him at shortstop wouldn't do much to salvage this roster. The list of Orioles injuries is below:

Player Status Reason Dean Kremer 10-Day IL Elbow Yusniel Diaz Day-to-Day Hamstring Adley Rutschman Day-to-Day Tricep Isaac Mattson Day-to-Day Shoulder

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Predicted Batting Orders

New York Yankees Predicted Batting Order

Manager Aaron Boone has done a great job implementing the newest members of the New York Yankees into the lineup. He hopes that Giancarlo Stanton can continue to make solid contact for the Bronx Bombers. Stanton holds the record for the highest exit velocity this season. Here is their predicted lineup:

Josh Donaldson, 3B Joey Gallo, DH Aaron Judge, CF Giancarlo Stanton, RF DJ LeMahieu, 2B Aaron Hicks, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Marwin Gonzalez, 1B Ben Higashioka, C

John Sterling Calls @JSterlingCalls It is high! It is far! It is gone!!



but caught. It is high! It is far! It is gone!! but caught. https://t.co/d8APN8XIVQ

Baltimore Orioles Predicted Batting Order

The Orioles have been unable to leverage the offensive stars that returned to the lineup this year. Manager Brandon Hyde's only bright spot is right fielder Anthony Santander who owns a 1.276 OPS in the young campaign. Here is their lineup:

Cedric Mullins, CF Ryan Mountcastle, DH Anthony Santander, RF Trey Mancini, 1B Austin Hays, LF Ramon Urias, 2B Chris Owings, SS Kelvin Gutierrez, 3B Robinson Chirinos, C

Rube Baker @RubeBakersPig



Statcast is fire

BB-K is 4-1

27 years old

Batting 3rd most days

Lost 10lbs in offseason

Has flashed greatness in prior years

Still free



The stars are aligned



this one’s for you Reasons to buy Anthony Santander’s early season success:Statcast is fireBB-K is 4-127 years oldBatting 3rd most daysLost 10lbs in offseasonHas flashed greatness in prior yearsStill freeThe stars are aligned @PhilDussault27 this one’s for you Reasons to buy Anthony Santander’s early season success:Statcast is fire ✅BB-K is 4-1 ✅27 years old ✅Batting 3rd most days ✅Lost 10lbs in offseason ✅Has flashed greatness in prior years ✅Still free ✅The stars are aligned @PhilDussault27 this one’s for you 😉

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Predicted Starting Rotations

New York Yankees

Jameson Taillon will take the hill for the Yankees on Saturday. After rehabbing from a season-ending injury, Taillon returned to lose his first start of 2022. He'll hope to enter the win column this time in Baltimore. Here is the Yankees pitching rotation:

Gerrit Cole Nestor Cortes Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery Luis Severino

Baltimore Orioles

The O's will counter with Tyler Wells to try and quell the Yankees' bats. Wells is also 0-1 on the season after getting pulled in the second inning in a matchup against the AL East champs Tampa Bay Rays. Here are the rest:

John Means Spenser Watkins Tyler Wells Bruce Zimmerman Jordan Lyles

Edited by Jason Birkelbach