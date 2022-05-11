New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox Prediction & Match Preview - May 13th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Yankees travel to the southside of Chicago to take on the White Sox. The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball to start the season. With a record of 21-8, they currently have the best record in the American League.

The Chicago White Sox have been playing better baseball as of late after starting the season poorly. The White Sox currently sit at 14-14 and are 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central. They are 8-2 in their previous 10 games and are looking like the team that many picked to make the playoffs to start the season.

This is a highly anticipated matchup, with big names playing on both sides. Who will come out with a victory in this one? All of that and more ahead of Friday night's game.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, May 13, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

New York Yankees Team Preview

The New York Yankees look like the best team in all of baseball. The team has been very balanced to start the season as both their offense and pitching staff seem to be clicking, ranking in the top five in team ERA and runs per game in the American League.

Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes has been brilliant in the Yankees rotation. This season, Cortes has a 1-1 record with an ERA of 1.41. Cortes nearly threw a no-hitter in his last outing against the Texas Rangers.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Nestor Cortes Jr. loses his no-hitter in the 8th inning and he exits to a standing ovation

"Nestor Cortes Jr. loses his no-hitter in the 8th inning and he exits to a standing ovation." - @ Talkin' Yanks

The offense for the Yankees has been up to par as well. Outfielder Aaron Judge is off to an MVP-type season as he is batting .290 with 10 home runs and 22 RBIs.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



A WALKOFF THREE RUN BOMB FOR AARON JUDGE



@short_porch ALL RISEA WALKOFF THREE RUN BOMB FOR AARON JUDGE ALL RISEA WALKOFF THREE RUN BOMB FOR AARON JUDGE@short_porch https://t.co/YvGhBjKl9Q

"ALL RISE A WALKOFF THREE RUN BOMB FOR AARON JUDGE" - @ Barstool Sports

Last night, Aaron Judge walked it off against the Blue Jays in a dramatic win.

Key Player: Aaron Judge

Texas Rangers v New York Yankees

Aaron Judge is a key player for the Bronx Bombers in this matchup. Judge will look to continue his red-hot start in Chicago this weekend.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

The Yankees predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 DJ Lemahieu, 2B 2 Aaron Judge, RF 3 Anthony Rizzo, 1B 4 Giancarlo Stanton, DH 5 Josh Donaldson, 3B 6 Joey Gallo, LF 7 Aaron Hicks, CF 8 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS 9 Kyle Higashioka,C

Chicago White Sox Team Preview

Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox entered the 2022 season with high expectations after a postseason appearance a year ago. The team has been inconsistent to start the season, in large part due to injuries.

Despite several injuries and close losses, the White Sox are 14-14 and just 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. Tim Anderson has been the best hitter for the White Sox so far. Anderson is batting .347 with four home runs and 12 RBIs.

Starting pitchers Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito, and Vince Velasquez have been dominant to start the season. Michael Kopech has an ERA of .93, which leads all of baseball. Once the team gets starting pitcher Lance Lynn back from injury, they will have arguably the best rotation in all of baseball.

Key Player: Jose Abreu

Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins

Jose Abreu is a key player for the Chicago White Sox in this game. The former AL MVP is off to somewhat of a slow start to 2022. He is currently batting .217 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. The White Sox slugger will certainly need to make an impact if they want any chance against the red-hot Yankees.

Chicago White Sox Predicted Lineup

The Chicago White Sox predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Tim Anderson, SS 2 A.J. Pollock, RF 3 Jose Abreu, 1B 4 Luis Robert, CF 5 Yasmani Grandal, C 6 Gavin Sheets, LF 7 Yoan Moncada, 3B 8 Reese McGuire, C 9 Josh Harrison, 2B

Yankees vs. White Sox Match Prediction

This is a highly anticipated series with two of the preseason top contenders in the American League facing off in Chicago. Both teams are playing good baseball right now, but the Yankees are on another level at the moment. Final score: Yankees 6, White Sox 3.

Where to watch Yankees vs. White Sox

The game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago and MLB Extra Innings.

