New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox Prediction & Match Preview - May 14th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox continue their series on the southside of Chicago this Saturday in a highly anticipated series. The New York Yankees enter with the best record in baseball of 22-8. The White Sox have a record of 15-14 and are winners of seven out of their last eight games.

With both the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox playing exceptional baseball, which team will come out victorious in this match? All of this and more ahead of Saturday's game.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Saturday May 14, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

New York Yankees Team Preview

Gleyber Torres drove in five runs in yesterday's win over Toronto.

The New York Yankees are looking like the best team in baseball right now. They have the best record in all of baseball at 22-8. Throughout the Yankees' starting lineup, they have gotten production. Yesterday, Gleyber Torres drove in all five runs in their victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Torres is off to a great start after a disappointing 2021 season.

Max Goodman @MaxTGoodman It took 80 games last year for Gleyber Torres to hit five home runs.



Torres has five homers in 28 games so far this season. It took 80 games last year for Gleyber Torres to hit five home runs. Torres has five homers in 28 games so far this season. https://t.co/T4issL8KrX

"It took 80 games last year for Gleyber Torres to hit five home runs. Torres has five homers in 28 games so far this season." - @ Max Goodman

Jameson Taillon had a solid outing for the Yankees, going 5.1 innings and allowing just two runs. This was good enough for the recorded win for him. The Yankees rank both in the top five for the team's ERA and runs per game. If the Yankees can stay in the top five in both of these categories, they will for sure stay near the top for the best record in baseball.

Key Player: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery is a key player for the Yankees in this matchup. Montgomery gets the start for the Bronx Bombers in Chicago. Montgomery is 0-1 with a 2.90 ERA on the season. Montgomery will surely be challenged with a tough, right-handed dominant White Sox lineup.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

The Yankees Predicted lineup can be seen below.

2022 Slash line(OBP/SLG/OPS) 1 DJ Lemahieu, 3B .366/.420/.786 2 Aaron Judge, RF .352/.613/.965 3 Anthony Rizzo, 1B .354/.533/.887 4 Giancarlo Stanton, DH .291/.463/.754 5 Gleyber Torres, 2B .258/.444/.702 6 Joey Gallo, LF .291/.320/.611 7 Aaron Hicks, CF .383/.270/.653 8 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS .303/.322/.625 9 Kyle Higashioka,C .200/.200/.400

Chicago White Sox Team Preview

The Chicago White Sox are looking like the team of old as they have now won seven out of their last eight games. The White Sox made the postseason a season ago and are one of the younger teams in baseball. To start the season, the White Sox scuffled and were below .500.

The biggest issue so far has been offense, but in their recent games, they have started to look much better at the plate. In their last eight games, the White Sox are averaging over four runs per game.

The pitching staff has been, for the most part, consistent in 2022. Starting pitchers Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito, and Vince Velasquez all have ERAs under three.

The only starting pitcher that has gotten off to a slow start for Chicago is Dallas Keuchal. Keuchel is scheduled to start on Saturday and is 2-3 with a 6.86 ERA. The White Sox will need Keuchel to have a much better outing against a potent Yankees lineup.

Key Player: Tim Anderson

Tim Anderson is a key player for the White Sox in this game. Anderson is batting .347 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. Anderson had a favorable matchup against left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery.

Chicago White Sox Predicted Lineup

The Chicago White Sox predicted lineup for Saturday's game can be seen below.

2022 Slash line 1 Tim Anderson, SS .377/.535/.912 2 A.J. Pollock, RF .210/.271/.481 3 Jose Abreu, 1B ..294/.349/.643 4 Luis Robert, CF .322/.459/.781 5 Yoan Moncada,3B .400/.250/.650 6 Adam Engel,LF .277/.300/.577 7 Gavin Sheets,DH .263/.360/.623 8 Yasmani Grandal,C ..292/.225/.517 9 Josh Harrison, 2B .238/.281/.519

Yankees vs. White Sox Match Prediction

This will be an interesting matchup between two potent offenses. This will likely be a high-scoring affair. Take the home team in this one. Final score: White Sox 7, Yankees 6.

Where to watch Yankees vs. White Sox

The game can be seen on YES Network, NBC Sports Chicago, and MLB Extra Innings. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

