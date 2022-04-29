New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction & Match Preview- April 29th | MLB Regular Season 2022

The New York Yankees travel to Kansas City, Missouri for a three-game weekend series with the Kansas City Royals. The Royals enter the game with a record of 7-10. The Yankees enter with a record of 13-6 after sweeping Baltimore at home this week.

The New York Yankees are building momentum early in the season and look to be a top contender in the American League. The game on Friday marks the first of a six-game roadtrip for the Bronx Bombers. This article will preview everything you need to know for this matchup tomorrow.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, April 29, 8:10 EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium, opened in 1973, is the home of the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City, Missouri.

New York Yankees Team Preview

Giancarlo Stanton(left) and Aaron Judge(right) celebrate after a win against the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball to start the 2022 season. Their 13-6 record is the best in the American League largely due to their power-hitting lineup. Anthony Rizzo leads all of baseball with eight home runs.

The Yankees pitching staff has been solid to start the season. Led by Ace Gerrit Cole and a magnificent Bullpen, the Yanks appear to have what it takes to win it all in 2022.

Key Player- Anthony Rizzo

Anthony Rizzo watches as he belts a home run against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo hit three home runs in one game against Baltimore.

Anthony Rizzo is a key player in this matchup. The veteran first baseman leads all of baseball with eight home runs. Earlier this week, Rizzo belted three home runs against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



He's just the fourth Yankees first baseman to have 3+ HR and 6+ RBI in a game. Lou Gehrig (2), Johnny Mize and Tino Martinez also did it.



Anthony Rizzo hit three home runs for the Yankees on Tuesday night.He's just the fourth Yankees first baseman to have 3+ HR and 6+ RBI in a game. Lou Gehrig (2), Johnny Mize and Tino Martinez also did it. @Yankees | H/T @jaysonst Anthony Rizzo hit three home runs for the Yankees on Tuesday night.He's just the fourth Yankees first baseman to have 3+ HR and 6+ RBI in a game. Lou Gehrig (2), Johnny Mize and Tino Martinez also did it.🎥 @Yankees | H/T @jaysonst https://t.co/no4AcdllcF

"Anthony Rizzo hit three home runs for the Yankees on Tuesday night. He's just the fourth Yankees first baseman to have 3+ HR and 6+ RBI in a game. Lou Gehrig(2), Johnny Mize, and Tino Martinez also did it." -@TheAthletic

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

The Yankees' projected lineup for tomorrow night's game can be seen below.

1 DJ Lemahieu, 2B 2 Aaron Judge, RF 3 Anthony Rizzo, 1B 4 Giancarlo Stanton, DH 5 Josh Donaldson, 3B 6 Joey Gallo, LF 7 Aaron Hicks, CF 8 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS 9 Kyle Higashioka,C

Aaron Judge is having an MVP-type start to his 2022 season. Currently, Judge is batting .296 with five home runs and ten RBIs. DJ Lemahieu leads the team in batting average with a .313 clip.

Kansas City Royals Team Preview

Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox

The Kansas City Royals are heading home in need of a turnaround to their slow start to the 2022 season. Their record is currently 7-10 but they did just win a three-game series against their rival Chicago White Sox.

Catcher Salvador Perez leads the team in home runs with five so far. Last season, Perez belted 48 home runs as a catcher, an MLB record for a catcher. Andrew Benintendi leads the team in batting averages with a .379 average.

Overall, the Royals are a young up-and-coming team that is rebuilding for the future. The team may not be able to compete this season but they do have plenty of young talent to build off of.

Key Player- Bobby Whitt Jr.

Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. is a key player for the Royals in this one. Witt is a rookie and is a top contender for AL Rookie of the Year. Witt is only batting .206 this season but has the potential to break out at any moment.

Kansas City Royals Predicted Lineup

The Kansas City Royals' projected lineup can be seen below.

1 Nicky Lopez, SS 2 Whit Merrifield, 2B 3 Andrew Bennintendi, LF 4 Salvador Perez, C 5 Carlos Santana, 1B 6 Bobby Witt Jr., 3B 7 Hunter Dozier, RF 8 Michael Taylor, CF 9 Ryan O'Hearn, DH

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi suffered an ACL tear that will sideline him for the rest of the season. Nicky Lopez will likely get the majority of starts for the rest of the season.

Yankees vs. Royals Match Prediction

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

This will be a good matchup as both teams are coming off of series wins against division rivals. The Yankees are the more talented team but with the Royals being at home, you never know. Take the Bronx Bombers in this matchup, final score: Yankees 6, Royals 3.

Where to watch the Yankees vs. Royals

The game can be seen on YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City, and MLB.tv.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach