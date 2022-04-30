New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction & Match Preview - May 1st | MLB Regular Season 2022

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals face off this Sunday in the final game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The Yankees currently have the best record in the American League and appear to be a top contender going forward. The Royals are coming off of a series win against the Chicago White Sox.

With both teams looking to build off their recent success. Which team will come out on top? Let's check out everything you need to know about the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals ahead of Sunday's game.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, May 1, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City, Missouri.

New York Yankees Team Preview

Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles earlier this week at Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees are playing like one of the best teams in all of baseball. The team has been led by their power-hitting lineup, including stars such as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo leads all of baseball with eight home runs.

The Yankees pitching staff has also gotten off to a great start to the season. Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes has been a surprising star for the Yankees early in the season. In three starts this season, Cortes has an impressive 1.15 ERA.

Key Player: Luis Severino

Luis Severino pitches during a Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees game earlier this week.

The key player for the Yankees in this game is starting pitcher Luis Severino. Severino missed much of last season due to injury but is now back and healthy with the team this season.

Watch Severino throw a filthy changeup against Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



And is Fired Up.



Love it! Luis Severino, Dirty 90mph Changeup.And is Fired Up.Love it! Luis Severino, Dirty 90mph Changeup. 👌And is Fired Up. 🔥Love it! https://t.co/dZTLVgkBeY

"Luis Severino, Dirty 90mph Changeup. And is Fired Up. Love it!" - @ Rob Friedman

In four starts, Severino has a 2-0 record with a 3.32 ERA. The Yankees will look for Severino to have a solid outing at pitcher-friendly Kauffman Stadium.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

The Yankees predicted lineup for Sunday's contest can be seen below.

1 D.J. LeMahieu, 2B 2 Aaron Judge, RF 3 Anthony Rizzo, 1B 4 Giancarlo Stanton, LF 5 Josh Donaldson, 3B 6 Gleyber Torres, DH 7 Aaron Hicks, CF 8 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS 9 Kyle Higashioka,C

D.J. LeMahieu leads the team in batting average with a .313. Look for LeMahieu and the right-handed dominant Yankee lineup to have a big day at the plate against the left-handed starting pitcher Daniel Lynch.

Kansas City Royals Team Preview

Royals Manager Mike Matheny has a mound visit during a Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox game.

Andrew Benintendi leads the team in batting averages with a .379 average. Catcher Salvador Perez leads the team in home runs with five so far. Last season, Perez belted 48 home runs as a catcher, an MLB record.

The Royals recently lost their starting shortstop in Adalberto Mondesei, who tore his ACL in a game earlier this week against the Chicago White Sox. Look for Nicky Lopez to get the majority of starts at shortstop from here on out.

Key Player: Daniel Lynch

Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals

Daniel Lynch gets the start in the series finale for the home team. Lynch has posted a 2-1 record with a respectable 3.38 ERA this season. The Royals will need Lynch to go deep in the game if they want any chance in this game.

Kansas City Royals Predicted Lineup

The Kansas City Royals predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Nicky Lopez, SS 2 Whit Merrifield, 2B 3 Andrew Bennintendi, LF 4 Salvador Perez, C 5 Carlos Santana, 1B 6 Bobby Witt Jr., 3B 7 Hunter Dozier, RF 8 Michael Taylor, CF 9 Ryan O'Hearn, DH

Bobby Witt Jr. is a player to watch in this one. Witt is a rookie and is the top prospect in baseball. Here is an example of what Witt can bring to the Royals.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ White Sox fans: "Witt can't hit! Witt can't hit!"



Bobby Witt Jr.: "Oh?" White Sox fans: "Witt can't hit! Witt can't hit!"Bobby Witt Jr.: "Oh?" https://t.co/JrxCLqJfQF

"White Sox fans: 'Witt can't hit! Witt Can't hit!' Bobby Witt Jr.: 'Oh'" - @ Talkin' Baseball

While Witt is batting only .206 this season, he has the potential to break out at any moment.

Yankees vs. Royals Match Prediction

This game will be decided by each team's starting pitching. In this case, the Yankees have the more talented team and pitching staff, despite playing on the road. Final score: Yankees 5, Royals 1.

Where to watch the Yankees vs. Royals

The game can be seen on YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City, and MLB.tv.

