New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction & Match Preview - April 3rd | MLB Spring Training 2022

The New York Yankees compete in Major League Baseball as a member club of the American League East division.

The next Spring Training matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays is in less than a day. On Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 1:07 p.m. local time, the Toronto Blue Jays will face the New York Yankees at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. Both teams are yet to name their starting pitchers.

The New York Yankees are currently sporting six wins and eight losses in the Grapefruit League. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays own a 7-5 record in the Spring Training Game.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays | Spring Training 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, April 3, 1:07 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Ballpark, Dunedin, Florida

New York Yankees Preview

The 2021 season for the New York Yankees was the franchise's 119th in New York City and its 121st overall. The Yankees are expected to be in contention for the World Series in 2021. The team struggled throughout the regular season, finishing 41–41 on July 4 with 80 games remaining. In their remaining 80 games, the Yankees won 51–29, including a season-high 13-game winning streak, their longest since 1961. The Yankees managed to get a Wild Card spot with a 1–0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on September 30. The Yankees ended the regular season with a 92–70 record, qualifying for the postseason as the fifth seed in the American League (AL), before falling in the AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park on October 5 to the fourth-seeded Boston Red Sox, their sixth consecutive playoff defeat.

Key Player - Josh Donaldson

Higgy's new hitting guru, Donaldson, perfectly crushed a double into the gap to bring him home and give the Yankees the first run of the game on March 30 in Yankees vs Jays. Donaldson, 36, is a seasoned slugger who has spent the previous two seasons with the Minnesota Twins. The former MVP had a great 2021 season in Minnesota, slashing .247/.352/.475 with 26 home runs and 72 RBI.

"Not joshin’ around."- Yankees

New York Yankees Projected Lineup:

Manager Aaron John Boone will likely submit the following lineup:

1. Anthony Rizzo 1B

2. Aaron Judge OF

3. Joey Gallo OF

4. Giancarlo Stanton DH

5. Josh Donaldson 3B

6. Gleyber Torres 2B

7. Aaron Hicks OF

8.Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS

9. Kyle Higashioka C

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays

The 2021 Toronto Blue Jays season was the franchise's 45th year. The club played 38 games at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, instead of returning to their regular home of Rogers Centre in Toronto, due to the COVID-19 epidemic and accompanying travel restrictions, aiming to return once the Canada–US travel restrictions are relaxed. The club began playing their home schedule at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, in June. Since the 2019 season, the Blue Jays returned to Rogers Centre for the first time on July 30. The Blue Jays culminated the regular season with a 91–71 record, their most extraordinary win % since 2015, although they could not advance to the postseason. The club finished fourth in the AL East, one game behind the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, who clinched the AL's two wild card places.

Key Player - Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day

Guerrero has been the major attraction during Spring Training for years since he was crowned Major League Baseball's No. 1 prospect in 2019, wowing teammates and executives alike on the backfields in Dunedin. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of baseball's top young players. Guerrero had a tremendous season last year, hitting 48 home runs with a.401 on-base percentage, a .601 slugging percentage, and 1.002 on-base plus slugging percentage. In each category, he topped the American League.

"Is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the best 1B in baseball? Russ Dorsey gives his Top 5 rankings at the position on The Rally." - The Rally

Toronto Blue Jays Projected Lineup:

Manager Charlie Montoyo will likely submit the following lineup:

1. George Springer OF

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B

3. Teoscar Hernandez OF

4. Bo Bichette SS

5. Alejandro Kirk DH

6. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. OF

7. Matt Chapman 3B

8. Cavan Biggio 2B

9. Danny Jansen C

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction

In the last Yankees vs Blue Jays on March 30, the Yankees lost to Blue Jays.

Yankees 3, Blue Jays 11

In tomorrow's match, the Yankees will be looking to avenge their recent loss to the Blue Jays, so one can expect them to come out firing. The Yankees should put in a more substantial effort and be more focused. Furthermore, the Yankees will enter Sunday's game with probably their finest offensive lineup.

Where to watch the New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays?

TV: YES Network

Livestream: MLB.TV

