New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction & Match Preview- May 2nd | MLB Season 2022

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will square off in one of the more highly anticipated series so far this season. The Yankees travel to Toronto after spending the weekend in Kansas City facing off against the Royals. The Blue Jays are coming off of a series against the Houston Astros.

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are top contenders in the American League East this year. They have two of the premier lineups in baseball. Which lineup will come out on top in this one? This article will preview what to expect from the series opener.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Monday, May 2, 7:07 EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto, Canada.

New York Yankees Team Preview

Yankees celebrate an Aaron Judge home run during last nights New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals game.

The Yankees are currently playing some of their best baseball. It seems that every part of their game is clicking right now. The Yankees have the best run differential in the American League at +36.

The Yankees are also averaging 4.85 runs per game, which is third in all of baseball. The Yankees also rank third in team pitching with a 2.84 ERA. Overall, the team has been one of the more balanced squads in baseball to start the year.

Key Player: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery pitches during a Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees game earlier this year.

Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the visiting team. Montogmery enters the game with a 0-1 record and a 2.70 ERA in 2022.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

The Yankees' predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 DJ Lemahieu, 2B 2 Aaron Judge, RF 3 Anthony Rizzo, 1B 4 Giancarlo Stanton, DH 5 Josh Donaldson, 3B 6 Joey Gallo, LF 7 Aaron Hicks, CF 8 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS 9 Kyle Higashioka,C

The starting pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays has not been announced yet, so the lineup is subject to change given the matchup.

Anthony Rizzo leads all of baseball with nine home runs. Watch Rizzo hit three in one game earlier this week.

Toronto Blue Jays Team Preview

The Blue Jays are a top contender in the American League this year. Houston Astros v Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently in second place in the AL East—a game and a half behind the Yankees—sporting at a 13-8 record. The Blue Jays are looking to take the series at home against their arch rivals.

The Blue Jays’ runs per game rank 15th in baseball and their team pitching ranks 19th in baseball. While these stats are not eye-popping, the Blue Jays are finding ways to win ball games. Most of their games have been tight, within three runs or fewer. Closer Jordan Romano has been essential to their success. He leads the AL in saves with nine, helping the Blue Jays scratch out those tight wins. This is exactly what winning teams do, and the Blue Jays runs per game will only go up as they have one of the best lineups in all of baseball.

Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the best young players in baseball. Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a key player in this game for the Toronto Blue Jays. Currently, Guerrero is batting .301 with six home runs and 16 RBIs. Last season, Guerrero belted 48 homers and is on pace for a similar number in 2022.

The last time the two teams played each other, Guerrero had a three-homer game at Yankee Stadium.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted Lineup

The Toronto Blue Jays' predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 George Springer, DH 2 Bo Bichette, SS 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,1B 4 Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF 5 Matt Chapman, 3B 6 Raimel Tapia, RF 7 Alejandro Kirk, C 8 Santiago Espinal, 2B 9 Bradley Zimmer, CF

Teoscar Hernandez is currently on the injury list and will be a much-needed piece in the lineup for the Blue Jays. Last year, the designated hitter hit 32 home runs and drove in 116 RBI's. He is expected to return to the lineup soon as he starts baseball activities this week.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Match Prediction

This will be a great game to watch as two of the best lineups square off against one another. With the Blue Jays being at home, take Toronto in this one. Final score: Blue Jays 7, Yankees 5.

Where to watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays

The game can be seen on YES Network and MLB Extra Innings.

