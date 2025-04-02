"New Yorkers like honesty, New Yorkers love to forgive you" - When Alex Rodriguez opened up about spending final years of his career with Yankees

No one's MLB legacy was tainted as badly as that of Alex Rodriguez after he came forward and admitted using performance-enhancing drugs. Amid the latest suspension leveled against Jurickson Profar of the Atlanta Braves for performance-enhancing drug use, let's look back at one interview where A-Rod spoke about mending ties with the Yankees fanbase.

The former New York Yankees star was reported to have positively tested for the use of two anabolic steroids, testosterone and Primobolan, during his 2003 MVP season, Sports Illustrated's Selena Roberts and David Epstein reported in Feb. 2009.

It has put discourse on Rodriguez's legendary career and the ramifications of which he's still suffering to this day.

In an interview with ESPN's Peter Gammons in Feb. 2009, Rodriguez spoke about the challenges of playing in New York, his mistakes and his hopes of redemption after his PED use came to the fore.

Look, I think New Yorkers like honesty," A-Rod said. "I think they like people that say the truth. I also think they like great players that know how to win. And I think winning's the ultimate medicine we can take here. If we can win a championship, if we can play well, if we can play well down the stretch, I think New Yorkers love to forgive you.

Rodriguez acknowledged his mistakes, describing his past actions as "stupid" and "idiotic." However, he expressed confidence that Yankees fans would forgive him if he performed on the field.

"And I think New Yorkers can probably relate with that every once in a while," A-Rod added. "And I think they want to see me, now that I've come forward, continue and, like with Andy Pettitte, be a great player again."

Alex Rodriguez makes his feelings known on whether PED-using players should be allowed in HOF

In the same interview, Alex addressed his Hall of Fame aspirations. The 14-time All-Star and three-time MVP understands that his past actions might have left him nowhere near Hall of Fame selection despite boasting a stellar resume.

When asked if a player who has tested positively for PED use should be allowed to be in the Hall of Fame, the former World Series champion said:

"I hope not. I hope not. I mean, I think every case is different. I think you have to look at the data. If you take a career of, you know, 25 years, and you take away three, or you take away 2½, or you take away one, I think overall you have to make a decision."

Rodriguez did this interview before the 2009 season finished. He fulfilled his promise to the Yankees nation by helping them win the World Series that same year. However, his dream of being in the Hall of Fame remains out of question as he still mends his reputation.

