$1.4B worth AL Central team apologizes to Jarren Duran and Red Sox for unruly fan incident

Cleveland Guardians have issued an apology towards Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox following an unruly fan incident during their MLB game on Sunday. The AL Central team, worth $1.4 billion as per Forbes, acknowledged that the fan's behaviour goes against the league's fan conduct policy and took responsibility to remedy the situation.

The incident occured in the seventh inning, after Jarren Duran fielded out and walked back to the Reds Sox dugout. One of the fans near the dugout yelled something inappropriate towards the outfielder, who had opened up about his suicide attempt in a Netflix documentary earlier this year. As Duran attempted to confront the heckler, who tried to run away, stadium security intervened and took the fan away and calmed the situation.

Soon after the game, the Guardians released a official statement on apology towards Duran and the Red Sox, saying (via Jomboy Media):

"We are aware of the situation that took place during today's game between a fan and one of the Red Sox players that violated our fan conduct policy. We recognize the gravity of the behaviour at issue here and take very seriously conduct of this nature."

"We apologize to the Red Sox organization, the player involved, fans in the area and are addressing the situation. We have identified the fan in question and will work with MLB regarding next steps. We strive to prove the best experience to visiting players and fans, and that fell short today."

While the unpleasant incident between Jarren Duran and the Cleveland fan made the headline, the Red Sox outfielder actually had one of his best games from the plate. The lefty recorded 4 hits and 1 RBI, marking back-to-back three-hit games for the first time this season. The Boston side went on to record a 13-3 victory, completing a turnaround in their series against the Guardians.

Jarren Duran opens up on incident with Guardians fan

In the Netflix documentary "The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox" released earlier this year, Jarren Duran opens up about attempting suicide in 2022. After inappropriate comments from a Cleveland Guardians fan today, the outfielder opened up on the incident after the game (via Tyler MIlliken):

“I’m just happy the security handled it and the umpires were aware of it and they took care of it for me."

Boston Red Sox management and players have supported Duran throughout his struggles and the outfielder also thanks those fans who have supported him as well. The Guardians have condemned the fan's behaviour and will take further action in consultation with the MLB.

