1 key move that could snap NY Mets' 2025 slump

Both New York sides are in a slump, with the Mets also losing their division lead to the Philadelphia Phillies. After starting the year hot, the Mets have not been the same, with issues regarding their rotation, and with a 3-7 record in the last 10 games, they need to do something before the situation gets out of hand.
Let's take a look at one key move that could turn the Mets' fortunes around.
Mets' key move: Promote a top starting‑pitching prospect from Triple‑A
Among the many things that couldn't happen at the trade deadline was adding a starting pitcher to a rotation that has lacked depth and reliability. Outside of David Peterson, starters have failed to give six innings consistently, exposing the bullpen too early and leaving them exhausted.
In order to address the situation, they had the trade deadline, but since they couldn't make plays in time, they'll need to look at their farm system, especially their top starting-pitching prospect.
Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong are all excelling in Triple‑A. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, all three are knocking on the door and are ready to take the league by storm. Each of them has an excellent mix of pitches on top of strikeout ability, while also going deep into the games.
The Mets used the trade deadline to bolster their bullpen with relievers like Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers and Gregory Soto. So if something were to go wrong, things would be taken care of.
This is what GM David Stearns said at the trade deadline about the starting rotation:
"As we saw, there were some starting pitchers that were traded but not every pitcher who was rumored to be available was ultimately moved. We were engaged throughout. There’s multiple ways to build a pitching staff. We focused on the back-end of the pitching staff. We’re really happy with the arms we were able to acquire who are going to pitch out of our pen.
"And we have confidence in the starters not only here who will keep us competitive and help us win games, but also pleased with the development of some of the guys in Triple-A who are progressing. We understand that they could, may not definitely, but they could be part of the mix going forward if needed."
Apart from the starting rotation issue, the Mets could also use some power outside of the "Fab Four" (Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo). However, they don't have a powerful hitter in their farm system who can kick things off from the get-go. Thus, they can only hope that other hitters will improve for the tail end of the season.