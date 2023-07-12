Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman was full of admiration for former teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. ahead of the MLB All-Star Game. The pair spent three seasons together at the Atlanta Braves before Freeman joined the Dodgers last year.

The departure of Freeman from the Braves after their triumphant World Series win in 2021 was a bittersweet moment. In the aftermath of his departure, speculation surrounding Freeman's relationship with Acuña emerged as a source of controversy.

The contrasting personalities and approaches to the game created a narrative of a generational clash between the veteran first baseman and the dynamic young outfielder. Acuña's fresh ideas and disregard for baseball's traditional rules seemed to clash with Freeman's more traditional mindset.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, rumors about any perceived tension between the two players were put to rest as they reunited on the field during the All-Star Game. Freddie Freeman took the opportunity to speak highly of Acuña's growth and leadership in Atlanta.

Bally Sports South @BallySportsSO



remembers "It felt like he was ready for it. I think that's my favorite thing is the day he got called up, it looked like he was born to play baseball." @FreddieFreeman5 remembers @ronaldacunajr24 's MLB debut "It felt like he was ready for it. I think that's my favorite thing is the day he got called up, it looked like he was born to play baseball."@FreddieFreeman5 remembers @ronaldacunajr24's MLB debut ⤵️ https://t.co/vxzUwcG35Y

He recalled an anecdote from Acuña's first game in the majors, highlighting the 20-year-old's remarkable composure and lack of nervousness — a quality that deeply impressed Freeman.

“The first day when he got called up we were in Cincinnati,” Freeman said of Acuna Jr. “I saw him in the hotel lobby, he wasn't nervous… the first day I got called up, I was ready to throw up… it felt like he was ready for it. I think that's my favorite thing is the day he got called up, it looked like he was born to play baseball.”

It is evident that Freddie Freeman holds nothing but admiration for Acuña, who has rapidly established himself as one of the league's most formidable offensive players.

Freddie Freeman vs. Ronald Acuña Jr. - Full-circle moment in NL MVP race

As the Braves and Dodgers battle for the top spot in the National League, the MVP race has narrowed down to Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman.

Acuña has unquestionably taken over Freeman's mantle as the face of Braves baseball. If Atlanta can sustain another deep postseason run, Acuña's name will soon be mentioned alongside Freeman as one of the Braves' all-time greats.

Acuña's statistics this season speak volumes about his performance and impact on the team. He leads the MLB in runs, stolen bases, OPS, OPS+ and total bases. With a batting average of .331, 21 home runs and 55 RBIs, Acuña has solidified his position as an offensive powerhouse.

Freddie Freeman's numbers have been just as impressive, with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .320 batting average, coupled with his potential to earn a gold glove for his outstanding defense at first base.

Irrespective of who wins the MVP crown, it is refreshing to see that there is no animosity between the pair anymore.

Poll : 0 votes