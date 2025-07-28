"100% earned" - Corbin Carroll’s mom recalls D-Backs star's early admiration for "the GOAT" Ichiro Suzuki amid his HOF moment

On Sunday, Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll witnessed one of his heroes being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki was joined by former legendary pitchers CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner to receive their respective plaques in Cooperstown.On the occasion, Carroll's mother, Pey-Lin, posted a throwback photo of the Diamondbacks infielder from June 5, 2005. The photo captured a young Carroll watching Suzuki take the plate during a Mariners game.“June 5, 2005: @corbin_carroll cotton candy &amp; watching the GOAT. Congrats to Ichiro on your HOF induction. 100% earned,&quot; Pey-Lin wrote on X.Ichiro Suzuki had an inspiring career in MLB, where he represented the Seattle Mariners (2001–2012, 2018–2019), New York Yankees (2012–2014) and Miami Marlins (2015–2017).His Hall of Fame career saw him achieve 262 hits in a single season, a record that remains unbroken in MLB to this day. He also earned 10 All-Star selections, an AL MVP in 2001 and 10 Gold Glove awards among many other achievements. The Japanese standout finished his career with a .311 batting average, 3,089 hits, 117 home runs, 780 RBIs and 509 stolen bases.Corbin Carroll grew up as Ichiro Suzuki fanCorbin Carroll grew up in Seattle, and he enjoyed watching many baseball games where Ichiro Suzuki won games for the Mariners. Raised in the shadow of Safeco Field (now T-Mobile Park), Carroll wore Mariners green and idolized Ichiro from his earliest game-day experiences.This filled the Dbacks star with immense admiration for the legend of the game. Last January, Carroll spoke about his admiration for the former Mariners star.&quot;I grew up a HUGE Ichiro fan. I got to meet him a few years ago and it was amazing,&quot; Carroll said. &quot;Being able to be listed with players like that, who I looked up to, that means a lot to me. Having my name next to his [Ichiro] in some way, he inspired a young Seattle kid and hopefully I can do that for the next generation.&quot;Ichiro's traits, like contact hitting, disciplined plate approach, electric speed and defensive excellence, can now be seen in Corbin Carroll's hitting. This season, he is hitting .244 along with 21 home runs and 50 RBIs.