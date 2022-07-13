"11-33 in the last 44 games. How is it even possible to be this bad???" "With two of the best players in baseball also" - Los Angeles Angels fans' faith tested as they lose a close game to the Houston Astros

The Los Angeles Angels' disastrous season continues. The Anaheim-based team narrowly fell 6-5 to the Houston Astros in their game last night.

The Halos have lost their fifth straight game. They currently nurse a 38-50 record, a far cry from the start of the season that saw them take the American League West lead. Los Angeles has won just one of their last 10 games this month.

Scott C. Worden @scottworden76 @Angels 11-33 in the last 44 games. How is it even possible to be this bad??? @Angels 11-33 in the last 44 games. How is it even possible to be this bad???

Both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were non-factors in the loss to the Astros. The two stars had an identical stat line of 0-for-2 with two walks in the game.

Noah Syndergaard, who was excellent during home games, had a subpar start for the Los Angeles Angels. He gave up three runs in four innings of work.

This contrasts with the Houston Astros' Luis Garcia, who only gave up one run in six innings.

Just when the Halos seemed to have a chance to extend the game to extra innings, he gave up the go-ahead RBI double to Kyle Tucker.

The outfielder has been clinical this season, and the go-ahead RBI was his 60th of the year, good for 10th-best in the league.

A consolation for Los Angeles Angels fans in this game is that their team didn't get blown up. The last time these two teams met in a three-game series, the Houston Astros outscored them 21-4.

Los Angeles Angels fans share mixed feelings about the series against the Houston Astros

Several fans of the Los Angeles Angels cannot concoct proper emotion about the team's collapse this year.

A good bunch of the fanbase expressed their disappointment with the team's performance.

The Halos' bullpen continues to be the bane of the team's existence this year. Nobody from their pitching crew has shown consistency, especially during clutch situations.

MARIA マリア @TweetleDuh13 @Angels really starting to think I have some sort of dementia. i watch every game thinking they could win. my short term memory is gone. @Angels really starting to think I have some sort of dementia. i watch every game thinking they could win. my short term memory is gone.

Others have expressed their optimism for the squad and believe that the series isn't lost yet, especially on days when reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani starts on the mound.

Ohtani will carry his 8-4 record with an ERA of 2.44 against the best American League West team. He will have a duel with Cristian Javier, who boasts a 3.01 ERA through 16 games this season.

FLETCHGOD @haloweezy LOVE YOU @Angels WE WILL WIN TOMORROW ON NATIONAL FRY DAYLOVE YOU @Angels WE WILL WIN TOMORROW ON NATIONAL FRY DAY ❤️ LOVE YOU

The reigning American League MVP will have his work cut out for him when facing a formidable Astros offense. He will seek to lift the Angels and build some momentum at least before the All-Star weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far