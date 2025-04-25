$111M Diamondbacks star compared to Rams legend Aaron Donald by MLB analyst

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has made a strong start to the season, and one MLB analyst has compared his physical stature to NFL legend Aaron Donald. Now in the third year of his $111 million contract, the 24-year-old is tied in the lead for the most home runs in the MLB this season despite the Arizona side's tough start to the year.

While discussing Carroll as one of the underrated stars in the major leagues, MLB analysts acknowledged his impressive build as an athlete. Carroll's power comes as a surprise to many because of his short stature. MLB analyst Trevor Plouffe argues that his physical build is nonetheless impressive.

On Thursday's episode of Baseball Today, Plouffe said:

(from 32:59)

"He's like Aaron Donald. Aaron Donald's not huge, he's just wide huge. Corbin Carroll, I'm not saying they're the same size, but his shoulders are massive."

"I'm not comparing them together, I'm just saying the way like Aaron Donald's not a super tall guy but he can't fit through a door. Corbin Carroll, the first time I met him, the first I thought was this guy's back is huge."

Corbin Carroll made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022 and went on to win the Rookie of the Year award in his first full season in the majors the following year. Since then, he has been one of the most exciting young talents in the game, finishing as the NL triples leader two years running.

In his short time in the majors, Corbin Carroll has proved that he is capable of performing regularly with another strong season start. The Diamondbacks outfielder currently holds a .327 average, with 9 home runs and 22 RBIs this season.

MLB analyst believes Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll can challenge for the NL MVP this season

Corbin Carroll is currently on pace for 61 home runs this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and one analyst believes that he will challenge for the NL MVP as well.

Speaking on the MLB Network on Thursday, analyst Chris Young said:

"He's in the mix, I can't say he's the number one guy. Coming into the season you just assume Shohei Ohtani would be the hand-over-head favorite."

Young went on to say that for any young player to beat out Shohei Ohtani, they have to do everything right, not just out-slug him. That includes stealing bases, hitting for average, and playing great defense.

While Carroll may not be anyone's first choice to dethrone Ohtani, he certainly has what it takes to pull it off.

