$120,000,000 Red Sox superstar shares feelings about Kyle Tucker's dominant display in National League

The Houston Astros saw two of their key players leave them in the offseason. Third baseman Alex Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox in free agency, whereas the franchise traded away Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. Both of these players were named AL and NL Player of the Week, respectively.

During an interview with MLB Network on Wednesday following the 2-1 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays, Red Sox third baseman Bregman spoke about Tucker having a fine season at the plate, coinciding with his. When asked if the two have chatted amid their hot going, Bregman said:

"Yeah, we texted each other afterwards and obviously he's gotten off to a great start with the Cubs. I hope he has the best season of his career this year. He's a great teammate, great dude, and obviously he's playing super well right now, so I'm excited for him."

Bregman and Tucker both played key roles in taking Houston to numerous World Series appearances, including a win in the 2022 season.

Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker bestowed with Player of the Week award

Alex Bregman has been scorching hot at the plate and has been the sole bright spot for the Red Sox, who have lost three straight against the Blue Jays in their own home, Fenway Park.

In the past week, Bregman has gone 11-for-27 (.407 average) while slugging .815 with a .448 on-base percentage. He has clubbed two home runs and five doubles while contributing 10 RBIs and seven runs scored.

His AL Player of the Week performance saw his numbers improve drastically after a sluggish start. He's now hitting .291 along with two home runs and one stolen base in 55 plate appearances.

On the other hand, Kyle Tucker, who'll become a free agent after the 2025 season, took home the NL Player of the Week honor. He has slashed .391/.548/.913 with three homers, eight RBIs, eight walks, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases. His performance has been a massive contributor to the Cubs' 5-1 record in the past week.

“I think a lot of it stems from our whole lineup, everyone has been putting together good at-bats,” Tucker said before Monday’s game. “I just try to have good at-bats and keep it rolling for the rest of us.”

With both former Astros teammates firing on all cylinders, the Houston fans will be ruing the front office's inability to retain them in the offseason.

