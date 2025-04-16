$13.5M Diamondbacks ace names Clayton Kershaw as his closest replica

LA Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is yet to retire, but his image is already that of a legendary and aspiring pitcher. The three-time Cy Young winner and one-time NL MVP has led many to follow his pitching windup and replicate it in their downtime.

Ad

Among many who have closely followed Kershaw and learned a lot is Arizona Diamondbacks star pitcher Zac Gallen, whse debut in the majors came almost a decade later than Kershaw's. That helped Gallen to look at Kershaw, study and take a few lessons alongside.

During a sitdown conversation with The Slab Lab's Dallas Braden on Tuesday, the one-year, $13.5 million Diamondbacks signee said that he didn’t model himself after any one pitcher — but if he had to choose someone closest to his style, it’d be Dodgers icon Kershaw.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If I had to say the closest, it would be Kershaw," Gallen said (17:31 onwards). "A little bit higher arm slot, the four-seam that kind of rides with the curveball off of it. I’m still trying to figure out the slider he’s got.

"My mix and the way it was cross-body—more unique. So there wasn’t really a guy I could copy. I’d watch Kershaw and how he uses the fastball and curveball together."

Ad

Ad

Clayton Kershaw is yet to pitch this season. He returned to the Dodgers on a one-year deal. The southpaw is scheduled to make his Triple-A rehab start on Wednesday.

Zac Gallen names another pitcher he closely followed other than Clayton Kershaw

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn

While growing up, Zac Gallen didn't like watching pitchers and instead was more tuned into watching hitters like New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter. However, once he reached college, he started concentrating on pitching.

Ad

While Zac Gallen named Clayton Kershaw as someone he closely followed, he also mentioned another name - Texas Rangers starter Jacob deGrom.

"I liked watching deGrom for the command and how he controls everything," Gallen said. "His game is more about movement — my mechanics aren’t like his — but I appreciated the rhythm and tempo."

DeGrom had his fine years with the New York Mets, where he won two straight Cy Youngs. Gallen, meanwhile, is now a frontline starter for the Diamondbacks. He finished the 2024 season with a 14–6 record, posting a 3.65 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 148 innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More