$13.5M Diamondbacks ace names Clayton Kershaw as his closest replica

LA Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is yet to retire, but his image is already that of a legendary and aspiring pitcher. The three-time Cy Young winner and one-time NL MVP has led many to follow his pitching windup and replicate it in their downtime.
Among many who have closely followed Kershaw and learned a lot is Arizona Diamondbacks star pitcher Zac Gallen, whse debut in the majors came almost a decade later than Kershaw's. That helped Gallen to look at Kershaw, study and take a few lessons alongside.
During a sitdown conversation with The Slab Lab's Dallas Braden on Tuesday, the one-year, $13.5 million Diamondbacks signee said that he didn’t model himself after any one pitcher — but if he had to choose someone closest to his style, it’d be Dodgers icon Kershaw.
"If I had to say the closest, it would be Kershaw," Gallen said (17:31 onwards). "A little bit higher arm slot, the four-seam that kind of rides with the curveball off of it. I’m still trying to figure out the slider he’s got.
"My mix and the way it was cross-body—more unique. So there wasn’t really a guy I could copy. I’d watch Kershaw and how he uses the fastball and curveball together."
Clayton Kershaw is yet to pitch this season. He returned to the Dodgers on a one-year deal. The southpaw is scheduled to make his Triple-A rehab start on Wednesday.
Zac Gallen names another pitcher he closely followed other than Clayton Kershaw
While growing up, Zac Gallen didn't like watching pitchers and instead was more tuned into watching hitters like New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter. However, once he reached college, he started concentrating on pitching.
While Zac Gallen named Clayton Kershaw as someone he closely followed, he also mentioned another name - Texas Rangers starter Jacob deGrom.
"I liked watching deGrom for the command and how he controls everything," Gallen said. "His game is more about movement — my mechanics aren’t like his — but I appreciated the rhythm and tempo."
DeGrom had his fine years with the New York Mets, where he won two straight Cy Youngs. Gallen, meanwhile, is now a frontline starter for the Diamondbacks. He finished the 2024 season with a 14–6 record, posting a 3.65 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 148 innings.