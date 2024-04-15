"14 walks in one game...that's unacceptable" - MLB analyst rips Dodgers pitching staff after club implodes in Padres loss

It was a rough showing for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night, dropping an important divisional matchup to the San Diego Padres. Los Angeles had a 3-1 lead heading into the sixth inning, however, that is when things began to unravel for the World Series favorites.

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers appeared to be in control of Sunday's action, it was only a matter of time before the team's lack of pitching control caught up to them. As a staff, Los Angeles issued a total of 14 walks, eight of which came from veteran starter James Paxton.

"James Paxton (5 IP, 1 R, 8 BB, 1 K) is the first pitcher with 8+ BB and 1/0 strikeouts in almost a decade: Brandon Morrow on April 26, 2014. If Paxton gets the win, he'll be the first pitcher to have an outing of 8+BB/1 or 0 K and get a win since Daisuke Matsuzaka in 2008." - @jayhaykid

Los Angeles had five different pitchers who entered the game against the Padres on Sunday, all of which issued at least one walk. This is something that MLB analyst Alanna Rizzo pointed out as a potential problem for the team moving forward.

"Fourteen walks in one game...that's unacceptable," Rizzo said of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff on a recent episode of Foul Territory. "What I do mind is when you are losing games because you have no command of the strikezone," she added.

"14 walks in one game...that's unacceptable" @alannarizzo & @realFRG talk about the @Dodgers troubles in extra innings and their tough weekend." - @FoulTerritoryTV

It will be interesting to see what Los Angeles will do this season with the pitching rotation and bullpen continuing to issue a number of walks. Given the fact the Dodgers are focused on winning the World Series this year, it would be unsurprising to see them make a move later in the season if this continues to plague them.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could soon receive some pitching reinforcements

If the Los Angeles front office was not looking outside the organization to bolster their pitching staff, they may soon have one of their best return to the roster. Two-time All-Star Walker Buehler is rapidly approaching a return to the rotation as he continues to ramp up his rehab work.

Walker Buehler has already begun a minor league assignment indicating that he is nearing a return to the majors. The star pitcher is working his way back from the second Tommy John Surgery of his career. Although the club might want to ease him back into action, given the disastrous outing on Sunday against the Padres, they may need him sooner rather than later.

