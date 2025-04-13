$15,000,000 star CF on Dodgers’ radar in potential blockbuster trade, per report

The Los Angeles Dodgers already have the highest payroll in MLB. They also have a team of superstars. As they continue to improve their team, they could be looking for a big upgrade in centerfield.

On Sunday, Bob Nightengale, an MLB writer for USA Today, reported something that would shake up the MLB again.

"The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have tabled trade discussions that would send center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to the Dodgers for Triple-A outfielder James Outman and a front-line prospect," he wrote.

Nightengale notes that a deal to send Luis Robert Jr. to the Los Angeles Dodgers is currently tabled, but those talks can always pick back up. In the most recent version of the deal, James Outman and another top prospect would be heading back to Chicago in the deal. According to Sportrac, Robert is making $15,000,000 this season as a member of the White Sox.

The MLB insider also wrote about Shohei Ohtani, another update that should scare the rest of the National League.

"If the Los Angeles Dodgers actually needed him, Shohei Ohtani could step on the mound right now and contribute, according to a person close to Ohtani," Nightengale wrote.

The Dodgers have been extremely patient with Ohtani and his return to the mound, but they will need him for the postseason.

MLB Insider explains why Dodgers could delay Ohtani's return to the mound

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a tight race in the National League West division as some other great teams are playing in California. Getting Shohei Ohtani back on the mound would create a huge boost, but the Dodgers also want to ensure that he will stay healthy when he returns.

MLB insider Jake Mintz spoke about Ohtani on the "Baseball Bar-B-Cast" and gave his thoughts on what the Dodgers will do.

"There's no need to rush it," Mintz said. "If Shohei Ohtani was on the Baltimore Orioles right now, I think he would be back in the rotation in a number of weeks. The Dodgers, based upon how stacked this roster is and how many sufficient arms they have, don't need Shohei Ohtani to be in the rotation right now."

The Dodgers have been dealing with some injuries in their starting rotation, but they can't afford to lose their two-way star after getting him back on the mound.

