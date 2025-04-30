$16.5M 'unsung hero' hailed for Giants' success by skipper Bob Melvin 

The San Francisco Giants are enjoying a hot start to the 2025 season. When thinking of the key protagonists of their successful run so far, players such as Willy Adames, Matt Chapman or Jung Hoo Lee often come to mind first.

According to skipper Bob Melvin, however, another player who deserves his fair share of credit for the team's success is "unsung hero" Wilmer Flores. So far this season, the veteran has displayed a knack of turning up with important hits when the team needs them the most.

"[Wilmer Flores] has a great understanding of how he's going to be pitched, what the situation calls for. You look at the overall numbers, and you look at when he's getting those hits, and the amount of RBIs [he has]. It's just in big situations all the time. [He's] not trying to do too much," Melvin said via MLB Network Radio on Tuesday.

"If there's a hole between first and second, he can shoot it over there. If it takes a single to drive in a run, he's not trying to do too much. He's [also] hit homers for us in big spots. He's just a real good quality hitter, and the other side knows it too.

"He's not the guy that other teams want up there in big situations. You look at the RBIs and the 'clutchness' of all of it has just been [great]. We (Giants) wouldn't be where we are without him," he added

Having recorded 28 RBIs so far, Flores has batted in the most runners of any player in the NL. Having signed a $16.5 million contract extension through the 2025 season back in 2023, it appears the 33-year-old is giving the Giants' executives plenty of reasons to extend his stay at Oracle Park after this season comes to an end.

Bob Melvin looks to guide SF Giants back to the playoffs for first time since 2021

Manager Bob Melvin's first year at the helm proved to be a bit of a tough one for the Giants. Finishing fourth in the NL West with an 80-82 record, the team was nowhere close to making it to the postseason, making it the third season in a row without October baseball at Oracle Park.

Texas Rangers v San Francisco Giants - Source: Getty

Heading into the new season, masterminding a return to the playoffs would surely have been at the top of Melvin's to-do list. As it has turned out so far, Melvin has done a pretty good job.

So far, it appears the club has a good chance of achieving that goal, with the Giants currently sitting second in an extremely competitive NL West division, with a 19-11 record.

