"16 and counting" - Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba showers praise as pitcher sets new franchise record for most strikeouts in single game

Trevor Bauer continues to build his case for a major league return as he continues to impress south of the border playing for the Diablos Rojos Del Mexico of the Mexican Baseball League or Liga Mexicana de Béisbol (LMB). His agent, Rachel Luba, uses her social media to update Bauer's outings in Mexico and her latest tweet was in line with that.

Luba informed fans on Twitter that Bauer, in his ongoing start, has already struck out 16 hitters. She also shared that Bauer broke the club's franchise record for a single-game strikeout from a pitcher.

"CONGRATS @BauerOutage ON BREAKING THE FRANCHISE RECORD FOR MOST STRIKEOUTS IN A SINGLE GAME! 16 and counting!" she tweeted.

She followed this up with another tweet, saying Bauer has now reached the 18 K mark, tying the all-time record of LMB history.

"He has now tied the @LigaMexBeis record with 18!" she tweeted.

Lawsuit coming MLB's way? Trevor Bauer reacts

Earlier on Friday, veteran baseball historian Bill James sent out a flurry of tweets hinting at a potential lawsuit coming MLB's way if they don't encourage teams to sign Trevor Bauer.

"MLB may now be in a position where, if they don't actively encourage someone to sign Trevor Bauer, they could be setting themselves up to lose a billion-dollar lawsuit," James wrote on X.

Reacting to this, a fan tagged Bauer, asking for his take. Bauer answered:

"I’d really prefer not to go this route but if I continue being kept out of baseball as I currently am I may have no other choice. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that and I’m allowed to return to my career that was taken from me over provably false allegations that never held any merit to begin with," Bauer wrote on X.

While it isn't certain whether Trevor Bauer is intentionally being avoided by teams but the former Cy Young winner has been vocal about his talents on social media. He even offered to play for the league minimum and has claimed he deserves a spot on an MLB team.

For now, he has extended his contract with the Diablos Rojos Del Mexico to play the entire 2024 season.