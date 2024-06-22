“I’d really prefer not to go this route” - Trevor Bauer hints at suing MLB in hope for career redemption

Former LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer may take legal action to resume his career in MLB. This can come in the form of a lawsuit if the league doesn't encourage someone to sign Bauer, according to American baseball writer, historian, and statistician Billy James, who penned a series of tweets regarding Bauer's situation.

"MLB may now be in a position where, if they don't actively encourage someone to sign Trevor Bauer, they could be setting themselves up to lose a billion-dollar lawsuit," James wrote on X.

One fan on X tagged Trevor Bauer and asked him if he was considering legal means to get back in the league.

"I’d really prefer not to go this route but if I continue being kept out of baseball as I currently am I may have no other choice. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that and I’m allowed to return to my career that was taken from me over provably false allegations that never held any merit to begin with," Bauer wrote on X.

The upcoming Friday will mark three years since Bauer last pitched in the majors. Two days after he recorded a win while pitching for the Dodgers in 2021, sexual assault allegations surfaced against him. This was followed by the Dodgers placing him on administrative leave and MLB launching an investigation of their own.

The MLB then suspended him for 324 games, which, on later appeal, were reduced to 184 games for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Trevor Bauer settled one case and found innocent in another

The allegations that led to Trevor Bauer's suspension are now settled. Lindsey Hill, who accused the former MLB pitcher of sexual misconduct, settled the case in late 2023.

In another accusation, Bauer was found to be opposed, and the accuser was charged with fraud for faking pregnancy and extorting money from the pitcher.

During the offseason, Trevor Bauer used his social media platform to advocate his way into the majors. He said that he is ready to play for league minimum and that he deserves a spot in the starting rotation of any major league team.

Following his exit from the majors, Bauer played for Yokohama Bay Stars of the NPB in Japan in the 2023 season. This year, he is pitching south of the border for the Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League.