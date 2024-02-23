"162-0 season incoming" - Dodgers fans jubilant as team defeats Padres 4-1 in second Spring Training outing

It appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers are a force to be reckoned with this year. Although it is only Spring Training, Los Angeles defeated the San Diego Padres yet again on Friday. The boys in blue picked up their second victory of 2024 Spring Training, defeating the Friars 4-1.

The victory comes on the heels of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 14-1 thrashing of the San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon. The victory against their in-state rivals has sent many of the club's fans into a frenzy. After a record-setting offseason that saw the club bring in the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it's easy to see why fans are over the moon right now.

Again, while Spring Training games have no effect on how the team will fare this upcoming season, it has not stopped Los Angeles fans from taking to social media to rave about their team. A large number of supporters have expressed their excitement for the club this upcoming season, saying that they already look like they are in regular season form.

Others have taken it a step further, saying that there is a possibility that the Los Angeles Dodgers will go undefeated this season. However unlikely, and downright impossible this may be, it is exciting to see a fanbase so invested in their squad this early into Spring Training.

Freddie Freeman got the festivities started early for the Los Angeles Dodgers during Friday's victory

As if Thursday's 14-1 victory was not reason enough for Los Angeles fans to get excited over the club, former National League MVP Freddie Freeman sent supporters right back to that level.

During the first baseman's first at-bat of Spring Training, the former Atlanta Braves legend launched a solo home run over the fence on the very first pitch he saw. The home run will likely make Dodgers fans anxious to see Freddie Freeman in the same lineup as Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani.

