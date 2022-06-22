"17 hits is what I like to see" "Good win, let's sweep these b**s please" - Twitter reacts as Los Angeles Dodgers school struggling Cincinnati Reds in series opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers took the first game of a three-game series over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark. The Dodgers won by a score of 8-2.

The Los Angeles Dodgers improved their record to 41-25. Tony Gonsolin got the win for the Dodgers, going five innings and allowing two earned runs. He is now an impressive 9-0 with a 1.58 ERA.

One fan said putting up 17 hits in the game was impressive.

Another fan stated that the Dodgers now need to sweep the Reds.

Lastly, a fan said the city of Los Angeles owns Cincinnati.

The Rams beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl, and the Dodgers are now dominating the Reds. It is safe to say that LA dominates Cincinnati.

Los Angeles Dodgers take first game of three-game series

As mentioned earlier, the Los Angeles Dodgers took their first game of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 8-2. This is the first game of a crucial nine-game roadtrip.

The Dodgers have now won just five out of their last 10 games and have allowed the San Diego Padres to be tied in the NL West. They got things started early in the first inning with a Will Smith solo home run. This was Smith's ninth home run of the season.

"We'll let the performance speak for itself."-@Dodgers

Freddie Freeman then laced a two-run double to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead in the third inning.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Freddie Freeman hits a rocket double to give the Dodgers a lead then goes thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple Freddie Freeman hits a rocket double to give the Dodgers a lead then goes thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple https://t.co/1dEm02dtBF

"Freddie Freeman hits a rocket double to give the Dodgers a lead then goes thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple"-@Talkin' Baseball

Freeman was not done yet, as he later belted a bases-clearing triple to extend the lead to 7-2.

"BREAK IT OPEN, FREDDIE!"-@SportsNet LA

Freeman had an incredible game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with five runs batted in. Freeman is now batting .298 with six home runs and 40 runs batted in.

Shortstop Trea Turner also had a great game at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a run scored. Turner is batting .310 with nine home runs and 49 runs batted in.

What's on tap?

The Dodgers and Reds continue their series tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 6:40 PM EDT.

