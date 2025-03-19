$180 million-worth Bill Murray opens up about his passion for Chicago Cubs and Japan during Tokyo Series appearance

Iconic actor and die-hard Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray was in high spirits during the Tokyo Series, where the Cubs faced off against the LA Dodgers to open the 2025 MLB season.

The MLB regular season opener at a sold-out Tokyo Dome saw the Dodgers take down the Cubs on Tuesday night. Another game on Wednesday night awaits. But before that, here's a little Murray flavor we have all come to admire about.

In typical Murray fashion, the $180 million legendary actor (via Celebrity Net Worth) added humor and warmth while discussing his experience in Japan.

"Oh, it's great. Japan is a great place," Murray told Harold Reynolds of MLB Network.

"If you've never been here before, I strongly recommend you come here and stay and visit. People are really fun, and they're really good laughers. That's what I was really surprised and pleased to find."

When the conversation shifted to the Cubs, Murray’s passion for his favorite team was evident.

"Well, there's a lot of really big Cub fans. I don't know if I'm the biggest or the largest, but I've grown up that way and I'm going to die that way. So it's a life well lived," Murray added.

Bill Murray goes down memory lane on what got him loving Cubs

During the same interview, Bill Murray shed light on his first memory when he started to enjoy watching Cubs play. He recalled that it was his brother who took him to the stands of Wrigley Field.

Little did he know that he would go to account for thousands of games in attendance over the years.

"Well, my brother put his hands over my eyes and walked me up the steps into Wrigley Field and took my hands away, and I saw what it looked like on the inside," Murray added.

"And this was back when there was only black and white television. So to see all that ivy and all that green, it was just, it was a magical moment. I still do it for my own kids."

Bill Murray is a frequent guest at Wrigley Field, where he can often be seen cheering on the Cubs from the stands.

He was present at Progressive Field for the thrilling 2016 World Series Game 7, where the Cubs ended their 108-year championship drought by beating the Cleveland Guardians. Murray celebrated with the team on the field after the victory.

Expect Bill Murray to be among the cheers Cubs finds in Tokyo Dome on Wednesday as they battle it out against the Dodgers. Justin Steele will be on the mound for the Cubs while the Dodgers will unleash Roki Sasaki for his debut.

