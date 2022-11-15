19-year-old girl slammed Paul Lo Duca in 2006: "He’s a scumbag for lying to me"

Long Island teen Krista Guterman dropped a bomb on New York Mets catcher Paul Lo Duca during an explosive interview with the New York Post in 2006 revealing that the pair have been involved in an affair since April of that year.

Paul Lo Duca #16 of the Washington Nationals looks on during a baseball game against the BAtlanta Braves on March 30, 2008 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

They enjoyed a secret rendezvous at his place and shared intimate phone calls.

“He’s fun – for an older man,” brunette Krista Guterman told the New York Post.

Paul was married at the time to Sonia Lo Duca and the couple even shared a child together. Paul picked up Guterman at a bar and told her he was divorced. It was smooth sailing until she learned that he was still married to his wife, after catching the news in the tabloids.

“I didn’t know he was married. If I knew he was married, I wouldn’t have dated him. He’s a scumbag for lying to me,” she said.

Lo Duca and Krista’s relationship was open and very casual and neither of them thought of it as something serious because Lo Duca was on the road a lot with the Mets.

“It was fun,” she said. “I would call it a fling.”

Since the revelation, Lo Duca’s playboy-model wife has filed for divorce, charging him with “adultery.” Sonia also added gambling allegations as a part of the reason behind the divorce.

“Is just one of those things where we’re going our separate ways. There’s more written than I thought would be written, so I am hoping there is nothing else. There shouldn’t be anything else,” Lo Duca told WFAN radio.

Paul and Sonia tied the knot in 2000 and were married for six years.

Did Paul Lo Duca have a gambling addiction?

Claims of Lo Duca being a gambler have popped up in the past, and he confronted the press during his interview with WFAN stating that while he likes to bet, he is nowhere close to being addicted.

“I like horses. I own thoroughbreds. I breed them. It’s something I want to do. It’s my love,” Lo Duca told reporters. “I don’t have a gambling problem,” he said. “I do bet on horses legally. I have an online account . . . I have no gambling debt. I have no past debts that were paid – nothing. All those allegations are false.”

MLB spokesman Pat Courtney refused to comment on Lo Duca’s statements, but the Mets said they’d run a formal investigation if the claims of heavy betting popped up.

