"1989 Super Bowl, where...I got engaged" - Steve Garvey's wife Candace recounts romantic proposal during 49ers vs. Bengals game

Former LA Dodgers' first baseman Steve Garvey has been married to Candace Garvey since 1989. She is his second wife and the mother of three children. Even after 35 years of marriage, the couple is going strong and marked the occasion of their engagement on Feb. 18.

Candace took to Instagram and shared the details of her big day. In her caption, she wrote that the couple got engaged during the 1989 Super Bowl game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The Instagram post shows the couple pointing to a drawing from the game to celebrate their memory.

"1989 Super Bowl where Steve and I got engaged…. 49’ers vs the Bengals. We won!" Candace wrote in the caption.

The game was won by the 49ers 16-20. Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Steve was previously married to Cyndy Garvey between 1971 and 1983, and the couple had two daughters. Candace Garvey is a writer and an actress and has worked on "Home & Family" and "E! True Hollywood Story." She was previously married to Mark Thomas.

Steve Garvey to face Adam Schiff for the California Senate race

Steve Garvey will be competing from the Republican Party for the seat of California senate in the November elections. Running against him will be Democratic congressman Adam Schiff, who advanced after receiving enough votes to compete for the position, per The Guardian.

Apart from these two, Orange County congresswoman Katie Porter and Bay Area congresswoman Barbara Lee are also in the race, occupying third and fourth place, respectively. According to AP, the rankings may change, but it's certain that Garvey and Schiff will mostly advance for the November race.

History is not on Garvey's side, given that the last time a Republican contestant won for the California seat was in 2006. The Guardian believes Schiff will pull off the victory between the two.

Earlier, Porter was running in second behind Garvey, but lately, the growing support for the ex-Dodgers has tipped the scales.

According to The Guardian, Steve Garvey has put up a lackluster performance in debates. His minimal campaign has pushed Schiff's case further.

