Who is Steve Garvey's wife Candace Garvey? Exploring former baseball MVP's personal life as he ventures into politics

Steve Garvey, a former MLB MVP, is undergoing a life change. Instead of being known for his playing career, he's looking into becoming known for his politics. He has announced a campaign for Senate.

His wife will be backing him, but who is Steve Garvey's wife? His second marriage to Candace Garvey has lasted since 1989. The two of them have three children together since their marriage, which was his second.

Steve Garvey announced a campaign for Senate with his wife behind him

She is known for being an actress doing small work on Home & Family and E! True Hollywood Story. This is also her second marriage, as she was married to Mark Thomas before.

Steve Garvey announces Senate campaign with wife Candace Garvey

With his wife's full support, Steve Garvey is going to try and run for Senate in California. He is a Republican, a party that normally doesn't do well in that state. Nevertheless, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star is looking to change that.

He said via Fox News:

"I like to think of myself as a concerned citizen. I started seeing a severe dysfunction in Washington. Career politicians were focusing on the business of politics and not the people. And I decided if there isn’t a voice in California, then I should take a few months and see if there’s a pathway for Steve Garvey to run for the U.S. Senate."

He also said:

"It’s caused such a malaise for us in California. It’s time for a fresh voice with fresh ideas, and it’s time for me to stand up and represent the people of California, their quality of life and go to Washington in a year. They’ll be the wind beneath my wings, and we’ll see if we can change the dynamics and culture of Washington."

He married his wife in 1989, when he was two years removed from his playing days in the MLB. The former first and third baseman retired in 1987 after playing for the San Diego Padres.

He won an MVP award in 1974 while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers- the only other team he was employed by during his 19-year career. He was a 10-time All-Star but did not make the Hall of Fame.