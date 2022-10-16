"2 under 2! LET’S DO IT" - Minnesota Twins star's wife Daniella Correa took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy; fans pour in love

Free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa and wife Daniella announced on Instagram on Sunday afternoon that they’re expecting their second child. Daniella made the announcement on Instagram with a picture of the family of three and the caption: "2 under 2! LET’S DO IT."

Carlos and Daniella famously got engaged on the field during the Astros' World Series championship celebration in 2017. The couple got married shortly afterward in late 2019. Their first son, Kylo Daniel, was born in November 2019.

Carlos met Danielle at an Astros game on August 31, 2016, when Daniella threw the ceremonial pitch. Daniella was Miss Texas USA at the time. The couple soon began dating, and their first public photo together was at a Kanya West concert in October.

"HAPPY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE ❤️ LOVE YOU SO MUCH @daniellardzz" - Carlos Correa, Instagram

Carlos Correa's jouney in the MLB

Carlos made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros in 2015, and won the American League (AL) Rookie of the Year Award. Following the end of the 2021 regular season, Carlos was awarded both his first career Gold Glove and the AL Platinum Glove Award in a season in which the Astros were also named the AL Gold Glove Team.

He played his first seven seasons with the Astros before signing a big-deal three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins for a whopping $105.3 million dollar contract. The deal gave him the highest annual salary of any infielder in MLB history. The contract includes opt-out provisions after each season.

"New number, who dies? #C4" - Carlos Correa, Instagram

He has hit .291 with a .834 OPS and 22 home runs. He is widely expected to exercise his opt-out deal again and become a free agent yet again.

He also played for Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He was named to the 2017 All-World Baseball Classic team, thanks to his outstanding performance during the tournament, which included a .333 batting during the tournament, with three home runs, nine RBIs, 10 runs scored, and two stolen bases, including a home run in the semifinals.

"FOR THE H" - Carlos Correa, Instagram

Free-agent or not, we can be absolutely sure teams are waiting out there to poach this talent.

