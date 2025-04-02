$2,340,0000 Tigers pitcher earns Tarik Skubal's respect following 6 Ks performance vs Mariners

After being swept in the season-opening series against the LA Dodgers, the Detroit Tigers have found pace to their campaign, winning two straight, the latest of which came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. The Tigers won the game 4-1, thanks in large part to their pitching staff, especially the starting pitcher of the day.

The Tigers were led by starting pitcher Casey Mize from the front, who pitched 5.2 shutout innings, during which he allowed only one hit, three walks and six strikeouts. He left in the sixth inning for reliever Beau Brieske to record the final out and keep the Tigers' 3-0 lead intact.

After the game, fellow ace and reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal hailed Mize, who is signed to a one-year, $2.34 million deal (Spotrac), on his social media, reposting the highlights of his strong outing.

Skubal's Instagram story

Tigers punch their second straight win with Casey Mize leading from the front

It was a pitching duel at T-Mobile Park as both Casey Mize and Mariners ace Logan Gilbert went against each other.

Gilbert was shaky in the first inning, with RBI singles from Kerry Carpenter and Cody Keith putting Detroit up by two in the very first inning of the game. The Tigers scored their third run of the game on Spencer Torkelson's RBI double, as Detroit extended its lead to 3-0.

In the meantime, Mize was recording outs with no pressure until the fifth inning when he saw a little logjam. However, the Tigers came out unscathed as they didn't succumb to allowing a run.

Talking about his outing postgame, Mize said:

“It was good,” Mize said. “It was better to the lefties than it was to the righties today; it was a bit outside to the righties. That’s something I’m going to have to work on between starts. But I really liked it to the lefties.”

Finally, a sac-fly from Rowdy Tellez allowed Randy Arozarena to come home and score the first run for the Mariners. In response, the following inning saw Riley Greene go deep to increase the Tigers' lead to 4-1.

The Tigers held on to that lead till the very end as they walked away with their second straight victory.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch was impressed with Mize, giving him props for the win.

“When we got the lead, we felt like we had a bigger lead just because of the way Casey was throwing,” Hinch said. “A different part of the season and he’s probably going to cruise a little bit longer.”

The Tigers would like to sweep the Mariners when they meet again on Wednesday.

