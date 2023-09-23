35-year-old left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been one of the most faithful servants in the major leagues. He has played a whopping 15 seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but now the ace striker might be hinting at parting ways with the club at the end of the 2023 season.

Since Kershaw is signed to a one-year, $20,000,000 contract, his time with the Dodgers may come to an end following the 2023 campaign. However, he did come back when given the chance to do so during the previous offseason, when LA willingly downsized their roster as a number of important players left.

“You always think about last homestand, last playoffs, all that, But I came to peace with it a long time ago” - Clayton Kershaw via Los Angeles Times

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At Dodger Stadium, he began the All-Star Game last year, a first for his career. He broke the club record for most strikeouts in a career as well. He went 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA, and if it weren't for a pair of back ailments, he might have been a candidate for a fourth Cy Young Award.

Winter saw Kershaw sign a new contract. He has continued to be one of the most effective pitchers for the Dodgers, having a 12-4 record and 2.52 ERA while being chosen for yet another All-Star game.

On a night in April, when the likes of Chavez Ravine and many others showered him with even more admiration, he accomplished another milestone by earning his 200th victory.

Expand Tweet

"Kershaw's Cooperstown Curveball. A Rite of Passage" - PitchingNinja

Can Clayton Kershaw win it one last time with the Dodgers?

The front office has stated their openness to having Clayton Kershaw back for however long he wishes on several occasions over the course of the last few winters.

Clayton and his wife Ellen, who have four kids and keep their primary home in Texas during the offseason, have noticed a growing desire each year to be closer to home and spend more time with their expanding family.

Expand Tweet

"Clayton Kershaw throws a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts in 2014" - DealinRugs

He still gets his energy from the rush of competition, though. Additionally, the Dodgers guarantee a competitive baseball team every year.

A return for Kershaw in 2024 depends upon the final outcome of the Dodgers season. If the Dodgers win the pennant, then Clayton might be swayed to stay back.

In that situation, he might retire on his own terms as a two-time World Series champion while delaying the Hall of Fame call and the induction ceremony by five and six years, respectively.