After winning his third Cy Young Award, Justin Verlander is in line for a big payday. The 39-year-old right-hander chose to enter free agency this winter after passing on a $25 million player option for 2023. Passing on a $25 million offer may seem crazy to some fans, but the price for a premier starting pitcher is rising. Verlander knows his worth and plans to hold out for the right offer.

Per a recent article in the New York Post, Jon Heyman shed some light on the Verlander situation. The Houston Astros and Verlander are miles apart in their valuations. Houston already possesses one of the most dangerous starting rotations in the MLB. Verlander, meanwhile, is looking for a contract that would make him one of the highest-paid players in the league

"Verlander seeks $130 million for three years (the Max Scherzer deal), and the Astros, with their deep rotation, seem pessimistic on Verlander," said Heyman.

Heyman went on to mention the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and New York Yankees as potential landing spots for the nine-time All-Star.

Max Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets in November 2021. Verlander would be looking for a similar deal which would place him alongside Scherzer as the highest-paid player in the league.

Age seems to be a key factor for teams that are hesitant about taking a chance on Justin Verlander. The Houston Astros ace was sidelined for most of the 2020 and the entire 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery. A three-year contract is a gamble for a player who will be 40-years-old before the start of next season.

Justin Verlander finished the 2022 season with a 18-4 record and a league-best 1.75 ERA. Only Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright had more wins than him in 2022.

The Houston Astros are in a luxurious position. They currently have a long list of starting pitchers that have proven themselves on the big stage.

Framber Valdez had a breakout season and was selected to his first All-Star Game this year. Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier all had double-digit wins this season. All three are 27-years-old or younger. Lance McCullers, the 2017 All-Star, rounds out a stellar rotation.

Verlander has proven that he is still an elite pitcher in the league. The 2011 American League MVP will take his time evaluating all offers. Several teams will be interested in signing one of the greatest pitchers of this generation.

