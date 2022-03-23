2022 MLB Arbitration Exchange Day: What's in store for the players? Will star pitchers Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea come out as winners?

Today is MLB Arbitration Exchange day and we can expect contractual changes for multiple stars and perhaps a trade for Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea. The Oakland Athletics have been exploring trade options for their young pitchers as the firesale of their positive assets continues ahead of the 2022 season.

Essentially, the purpose of MLB Arbitration is for players and teams to renegotiate their current contracts, to more accurately reflect the value the player brings to the team.

For example, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees will likely be receiving a pay raise as he has overperformed on his current contract. While it's unlikely that any player will receive a pay decrease, it is a possibility.

Jon Heyman of CBS Sports reported, via a tweet, on some of the big-name players who will be involved in MLB Arbitration.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Today is arbitration exchange day. Some huge stars are in the Arb mix: Trea Turner, Soto, Judge, Devers, Burnes, Woodruff, Austin Riley, Swanson, Hoskins, many more. On the block star pitchers Montas and Manaea, too. Today is arbitration exchange day. Some huge stars are in the Arb mix: Trea Turner, Soto, Judge, Devers, Burnes, Woodruff, Austin Riley, Swanson, Hoskins, many more. On the block star pitchers Montas and Manaea, too.

Hopefully, all the players listed can get the raises they deserve, without much turmoil so close to Opening Day.

Will MLB Arbitration affect players' trade value?

Sean Manaea still waits to hear if he will be traded

MLB has always been active in the trade market. We’re still waiting for the Oakland Athletics to move Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas. There is a possibility that it will be with altered contracts after MLB Arbitration.

As is usual for the Oakland Athletics, both players have overperformed their relatively cheap contracts and are due for a pay raise. if the Athletics are unwilling to give them raises, it will fall to the acquiring team to rectify the situation.

This monetary change will have an impact on their overall trade value as any acquiring team will have to pay them more than previously agreed to.

Fans of the New York Yankees are trying to compel their team to pull the trigger on a trade for Montas. They are wishing him a not-so-subtle 'happy birthday' from the Talkin' Yanks Twitter account.

"Wishing a VERY special happy birthday to Oakland Athletics starting pitcher @FrankieMontas!" -@TalkinYanks

However, both Montas and Manaea are very capable players. If they go to a deep-pocketed team, there should be little problem in giving them a bump in pay for 2022.

Most players that go into MLB Arbitration this year will come out with a pay raise and a positive outlook on their team for 2022. Some players might even come out with new teams.

