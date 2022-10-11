2022 MLB Division Series Format explained

With the MLB Division Series upon us, it is worth exploring the format of how this scintillating playoff series will be played. With games getting underway today, there is no time to spare.

The Wild Card series treated us to some incredible action. The Seattle Mariners, who are making their first playoff appearance in 21 years, completed an epic comeback after being down 8-1 against the Toronto Blue Jays. The New York Mets, favored to win their division, faltered against the San Diego Padres.

There are eight teams combining for four series in the MLB Division Series this year. Some are expected to do much better than others.

All of the MLB Division Series will be played in a best of five format. This means, in essence, that the first team to win three games will be the winner of the series. The team with the better regular-season record will play host to the first two games. The third and fourth (if necessary) games will be played at the home field of the lower-ranked team. If there is a need for a fifth game, it will be played at the same venue as the first two games.

"Eight squads remain. Welcome to the Division Series. LETS GO! #Postseason" - @ MLB

The Seattle Mariners will be hosted by the Houston Astros, while the Cleveland Guardians will travel to New York to face the Yankees in the first round. The winner of the pair of these series will play each other in the NLCS.

In the National League, the Atlanta Braves will play host to the Wild Card victors, the San Diego Padres. Finally, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are playing in their 10th consecutive MLB Division Series, will host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand MLB announces Division Series broadcast schedule for Tuesday through Thursday.



Note: Some game times change based on whether the Mets or Padres advance tonight. MLB announces Division Series broadcast schedule for Tuesday through Thursday. Note: Some game times change based on whether the Mets or Padres advance tonight. https://t.co/e3LOyrSAHK

"MLB announces Division Series broadcast schedule for Tuesday through Thursday. Note: Some game times change based on whether the Mets or Padres advance tonight." - @ Mark Feinsand

When a winner emerges from each of the afforementioned series, then we will move on to the Conference Series. Unlike the MLB Division Series, the Conference Series will be played in a best-of-seven format, granting victory to the first team to win four games.

Plenty of action afoot in the MLB Division Series 2022

Division Series - Workout Day

Although the Wild Card teams did well to get this far, few expect them to stack up against the divisional champions. It bears mentioning that only twice in the past decade has a Wild Card team captured the World Series. Stay tuned as surprises, as we all know, are part of the game.

Poll : 0 votes