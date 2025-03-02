“2023 left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth” - Aaron Judge on Yankees’ frustration after missing the postseason and falling short in 2024 World Series

Aaron Judge is getting some baseball action in at Spring Training as he looks to have another great season for the New York Yankees. Judge is the clear leader of the team, and he has been open about being on a mission in the 2025 season.

The Yankees advanced to the World Series a season ago but ultimately came up short against the Los Angeles Dodgers. That loss has fueled Judge throughout the offseason, and he believes the entire team feels the same way.

After a game on Mar. 1, YES Network was able to catch up with Aaron Judge to get some comments from him.

"2023 left a bad taste in everybody's mouth, especially not even making the postseason for the first time, and then, you know, going all the way to the dance and not finishing the job definitely left an even worst taste" -Aaron Judge on recent seasons.

The Yankees have made significant improvements to their team heading into the 2025 season to make another postseason run. Judge is going to play a huge role, but he told YES Network that he likes what he sees from his team so far.

"Excited about the team, you know, we got a good group here that's motivated, excited to be back. A lot of new faces definitely, just around the whole infield and even outfield. But it's a lot of guys that wanted to be here in New York and wanted to play for the Yankees." -Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge Comments on Injury to Giancarlo Stanton

Aaron Judge is going to be without teammate Giancarlo Stanton for a while as the slugger is dealing with elbow injuries. Stanton has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but he remains a key piece in the middle of the Yankees lineup.

Bryan Hoch covers the New York Yankees, and he was able to get some comments from Judge when it was announced that Stanton was heading back to New York for testing.

"We'll see what the doctors say about what's going on. I've been checking with him every day, talking to him. We went out to dinner. He's got a positive mindset with everything. ... I want a healthy G in the middle of the season."

Judge remains optimistic about his team, even without Stanton, and this new-look Yankees lineup should be able to have a great season.

