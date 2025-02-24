Aaron Judge sheds light on Giancarlo Stanton amid injury concerns

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton helped guide the New York Yankees to the World Series during the 2024 Major League Baseball season. Those two players are both under contract again in 2025, but it might be a while before fans of the Yankees are able to see them together in the lineup.

In early Spring Training, it was announced that Stanton would be missing some time as he is dealing with bad elbows.

Giancarlo Stanton is now heading back to New York for more testing, and Aaron Judge spoke about the status of his teammate.

"We'll see what the doctors say about what's going on. I've been checking with him every day, talking to him. We went out to dinner. He's got a positive mindset with everything. ... I want a healthy G in the middle of the season."

Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch was able to get a quote from Judge during Spring Training. Judge is concerned about his teammate being ready to go later in the year.

Giancarlo Stanton was named MVP of the ALCS after belting four home runs in the five-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. Those home runs were important from Stanton as Aaron Judge was struggling at the plate throughout the postseason.

Aaron Boone to "slow play" Giancarlo Stanton to the dismay of New York Yankees fans

It was Aaron Boone who broke the news to Bryan Hoch that Giancarlo Stanton would miss some time due to his elbow injuries. That news seemingly came out of nowhere at the start of Spring Training, but it had some fans all worked up, and coming up with responses on social media.

"Giancarlo Stanton will be slow-played during Spring Training because of discomfort in both elbows, which Aaron Boone likened to tennis elbow," Hoch informed on X. "Boone said it is an issue Stanton was dealing with last season, including the playoffs."

As one fan noted on X, the New York Yankees should still be able to count on Stanton to deliver in the postseason.

"Just sit him until the post season. The playoff Stanton comes alive." -@thethrill57.

This injury is going to impact the New York Yankees at the start of the season, but the hope is that the 35-year-old will be back with Aaron Judge at some point in 2025.

