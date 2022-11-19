2023 MLB All-Star Game Location: Where will the Midsummer Classic be played next season?

As one of the most storied annual celebrations for the top players in professional sports, Major League Baseball's All-Star Game has been taking place since 1933. Locations for three of the following four All-Star Games have been chosen.

The Mariners will host the Midsummer Classic at their home stadium for the third time in 2023. The 1979 MLB A-S Game was held in the Kingdom.

The first two games in Seattle were split between the American and National Leagues. In 1979, Lee Mazzilli was intentionally walked by Ron Guidry, allowing the National League to score the game-winning run in a 7-6 triumph. Ripken's home run gave the AL a 4-1 victory.

"The Seattle Mariners' T-Mobile Park has been chosen as the host for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game" - BleacherReport

MLB used to give the All-Star Game to clubs based on a rotation of when they previously hosted the event, giving each team the chance to host it. However, over the past ten years, the selection procedure has changed.

To host the A-S game, which has expanded into a three-day event that also includes the Futures Game and the Home Run Derby, teams were required to submit bids and presentations to MLB.

The proposals had to provide details about every aspect of the All-Star game, such as hotels required for staff and players, locations for off-field activities and events, amenities for fans, and the city infrastructure needing to accommodate everything.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game Logo

At a sold-out T-Mobile Park on a Friday night in October, the Mariners unveiled the official logo for the 2023 A-S Game, starting the countdown to the midsummer classic. The Mariners unveiled their logo in a ceremony prior to the opening pitch of the eagerly anticipated 2022 season.

The logo features the Space Needle, Mount Rainier, the downtown skyline, the evergreen pines of the region, the compass star acting as the hyphen on "All-Star," and more in navy blue and northwest green, the team's colors.

Fans had their first chance to buy goods with the new A-S logo on them in a sold-out game against the Astros at T-Mobile Park. After the ceremony, it was placed on display and made available for purchase in the stadium's team shops.

"If you're here, it's your first chance to get it," Griggs added in reference to the amazing fan base that was present on Friday. I believe it will be something that, hopefully, fans will like as much as we do.

"The 2023 MLB All-Star Logo" - UNISWAG

