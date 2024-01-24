2024 Baseball Hall of Fame results: Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton & more inducted in Cooperstown

The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame results are in, and Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton are headed to Cooperstown. Beltre was voted in on 95.1% of the ballots, Mauer received 76.1%, and Helton received 79.7%.

This was Beltre and Mauer's first year on the ballot, while it was Helton's sixth year. Now, all three players will forever be enshrined in baseball greatness in New York.

It was an unfortunate day for Gary Sheffield, who fell short on the ballot in his final year. He received 63.9% of the votes. Billy Wagner also fell just short of accompanying the trio into Cooperstown. He received 73.8% of the votes but will have another chance to make it into the Hall of Fame next year.

2024 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductees are more than deserving

Boston Red Sox v Colorado Rockies

The three Hall of Fame inductees certainly deserve their shine. Adrian Beltre was a force to be reckoned. He spent his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and Texas Rangers.

He is among very few players with 400 home runs, 3,000 hits, and at least five Gold Glove Awards. On top of his elite skills, he brought out the best in his teammates.

Joe Mauer will forever be remembered as a slugging catcher. He holds three batting titles, was voted AL MVP in 2009, and holds three Gold Glove Awards.

Todd Helton will always be a legend to Colorado Rockies fans. He recently picked up steam in the last few years on the ballot. Helton was a five-time All-Star with three Gold Glove Awards, four Silver Slugger Awards, and was batting champion during the 2000 season.

The trio will join legendary manager Jim Leyland, elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. The four will be inducted on stage on July 21.

