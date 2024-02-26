2024 MLB All-Star Weekend: Texas Rangers to host baseball festivities, draft opener

The Texas Rangers are going to be the center of the baseball world in 2024. Not only are they the reigning champions, but every single player is going to be playing for a trip to their stadium over the All-Star break because MLB All-Star Weekend will be there.

The 94th All-Star Game will be played at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, on July 16 and the Metroplex will have the full weekend from July 12-16. Additionally, the first night of the 2024 MLB Draft will be at Fort Worth Stockyards on July 14. That's just nearby to the stadium.

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker said via Fort Worth Star Telegram:

“Fort Worth and Arlington are powerhouses for hosting major sporting events together. I am thrilled that our cities are partnering to welcome the 2024 MLB All-Star Week to the region. It is an honor to kick off the MLB Draft in Fort Worth’s Historic Stockyards, an entertainment district unlike anywhere else in the country. Visiting baseball fans will get to experience the unexpected sights, sounds and flavors that are truly Texas.”

The Rangers had a ton of All-Stars last year as they marched towards their eventual World Series championship. Now, they're going to host the game and probably have again a few players in it themselves.

Texas Rangers to get 2024 MLB All-Star Weekend

The Texas Rangers are riding high right now after winning the World Series and being given the MLB All-Star Weekend this season. It's going to be huge for the team, but the city is going to benefit tremendously.

The Texas Rangers will host the All-Star Game

Jason Sands, executive director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission, said:

“Hosting an event of this caliber is a defining moment for our city. This event provides us with a unique platform to showcase the vibrant sports culture and hospitality of Fort Worth to baseball fans across the nation.”

The All-Star Weekend is where the current stars get to show off. The draft is where the future stars find their homes in the MLB. All of it is slated to take place in one area this summer, and you won't want to miss it.

