2024 MLB Rookie of the Year Watch: Gil Tops AL, Skenes Rises in NL

It has been a spectacular season for young stars, making the Rookie of the Year Award race in both leagues an intriguing one. There are several players in each league who remain in contention for the coveted award, however, as we have seen, things can change in an instant.

Early this season, Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday looked like a possible contender for the AL Rookie of the Year Award. Now, the young infielder is playing in Triple-A and fighting to earn another shot in the majors. Some of the most notable rookies who are eyeing the award include Shota Imanaga, Paul Skenes, Luis Gil, and Jackson Merrill.

Here's a closer look at some recent performances from Rookie of the Year Award contenders

Luis Gil

The New York Yankees rookie pitcher has been sensational this season, however, his last outing left much to be desired. The Baltimore Orioles destroyed Luis Gil on Thursday night. The 26-year-old pitcher gave up 7 earned runs over just 1.1 innings of work. The disastrous outing pushed his season numbers to a 2.77 ERA with 97 strikeouts.

Even though Thursday's disastrous outing against the Baltimore Orioles will be one he will hope to forget, it won't be enough to take him out of the hunt for the AL Rookie of the Year Award.

Paul Skenes

Even though Paul Skenes is in his rookie season, he remains one of the most talked about players in the MLB. He is constantly in the headlines because of his triple-digit fastballs or his high-profile relationship with Olivia Dunne. That being said, he has more than lived up to the hype surrounding him before his debut.

The Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher has been tremendous this season, entering his name in the race for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Through 39.1 innings of work this season, Skenes has posted a 4-0 record with a 2.29 ERA and 53 strikeouts. If he can keep this level of production going all season long, he will find his name mentioned come award season.