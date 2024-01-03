"2024 NL MVP" "Most electrifying player in MLB" - Fernando Tatis Jr.'s birthday homer in LIDOM playoffs triggers frenzy among Padres fans

Baseball fans across the globe were left stunned as Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a mammoth extra innings home run on the eve of his 25th birthday to give his team the lead. While it is the offseason in the MLB, the San Diego Padres star is playing in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) for the Estrellas Orientales and helped them with a homer during extra innings. The young MLB star caught the attention of baseball fans around the world with his birthday blast, who took to social media to share their reactions.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was signed by the Chicago White Sox as an international free agent from the Dominican Prospect League in 2015, but was traded to the San Diego Padres before playing a single professional game. After over three years in the minors, Tatis Jr. made the Padres Opening Day roster in 2019 and cemented his place in the team over the season. Since then, he has won multiple individual awards and finished the 2023 season with impressive numbers.

Tatis Jr. has since established himself as one of the most dynamic young players in the league, finishing the 2023 season with 25 homers, 29 steals and a .771 OPS over 141 games. He won the Golden Glove award as well as the Platinum Glove award this year.

However, this is the first time that the youngster is participating in the LIDOM and he is already making waves. His home run during the extra inning on his 25th birthday has caught the attention of fans around the globe, who took the opportunity to share their reactions on social media:

"2024 NL MVP," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Most electrifying player in MLB," added another.

What does the 2024 MLB season hold for Fernando Tatis Jr.?

The San Diego Padres are in the midst of a roster shakeup ahead of the 2024 MLB season, but many analysts expect Fernando Tatis Jr. to remain at right field for the season. Last year, Tatis Jr. was moved from shortstop to right field after the team signed Xander Bogearts, and while the roster undergoes heavy changes, there remain questions of whether the dynamic fielder will have to change position. Many believe that a move to center field might be a possibility, but fans will only know for sure once Spring Training starts.

