Shohei Ohtani is a player like modern baseball has never seen before. In addition to his 8-5 record and 3.71 ERA, the Japanese phenom leads the MLB in triples, home runs, walks, and slugging percentage.

If those eye-popping numbers were not enough, Ohtani is also the first-ever player to post at least 100 strikeouts on the mound while simaltanously knocking in 100 or more RBIs in a season. Needless to say, the 29-year old is special.

With Ohtani doing things that nobody has ever seen before, he is drawing praise from 2024 White House hopefuls. Recently, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who is also a Presidential candidate, was asked about Ohtani.

DeSantis was the captain of the Yale University Varsity baseball team, and knows a thing or two about ball. In the interview, the 44-year old admitted that, to him, New York Yankees icon Babe Ruth was always the GOAT.

OutKick @Outkick pic.twitter.com/d2pvbaqC1x Who’s the BEST player in baseball? @GovRonDeSantis weighs in on who he thinks is the GOAT

However, the Republican candidate acknowledged Shohei Ohtani is doing things that even Ruth could not do. DeSantis could only muster one response to Ohtani's style, saying :

"How the h*ll do you do that."

Despite Ohtani's proven dominance, things have not been straightforward between him and the Los Angeles Angels.

Long disheartened by the team's inability to make the postseason, Ohtani is expected to draw offers up to $500 million when his one-year, $30 million deal expires.

Will they make the postseason? By taking Shohei Ohtani off the trade market and trading for Lucas Giolito & Reynaldo Lopez, the Angels are making a playoff push.Will they make the postseason? pic.twitter.com/wUYcAH8SVZ

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have been considered as the frontrunning team to nab the two-way sensation, the pool has reportedly thickened.

Now, the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks appeared to be the teams most eager to try and score Shohei on the August 1 trade deadline.

However, it looks as though Shohei Ohtani will be staying put, for now, following clarifications from his team's front office.

Shohei Ohtani leads by example, not bravado

For a player who is so clearly leaps and bounds ahead of most other players, the humility showcased by Ohtani undoubtedly helps engraciate him with fans and suitors.

When the chips come down, Ohtani could very be a billionaire-to-be by year's end. Perhaps there is no better title befitting the Greatest Player of All Time.